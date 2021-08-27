The Union Minister for Labour and Employment launched the E-Shram Portal intending to build a database of more than 350 million workers employed in the unorganised sector. The portal aims at the formalisation of the country's workforce. On the day of the launch itself, more than 1,65,000 workers registered themselves. Though the number of people in the unorganised sector is essentially an estimate, the Economic Survey of 2018-19 mentioned that 93 per cent of India's workforce is employed in the unorganised sector.

The portal is for construction workers, migrant workers, street vendors and domestic helpers, among many others. Apart from filling in other necessary details like their phone number, date of birth and social category, the workers can register with their Aadhar Card numbers and Bank Details. The Labour Ministry, State Governments, and Trade Unions will overlook the entire registration process. Post the portal launch, a national toll-free helpline number, 14434, will also be launched to assist and address the queries of workers seeking registration on the portal.





Insurance Cover Provided For Registered Workers

The government had earlier invited the criticism of the Supreme Court for missing the deadline for launching the database. In the launch, the Minister thanked the Prime Minister for ₹2,00,000 accidental insurance cover every registered worker of the unorganised sector on the portal. If a worker registered on the E-Shram Portal suffers partial disability while on work, he would be entitled to an insurance cover of ₹1,00,000.

The launch would help the workforce match its step with the government's objective of making India digital. Experts said that previous initiatives to make such databases for the workers have been unsuccessful, and the launch of the new portal is a great initiative. Critics pointed out flaws in certain features of the portal and said that workers who do not have an Aadhar Card would not register themselves.

