All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Govt Launches E-Shram Portal For Unorganised Sector; 165k Workers Register On First Day

Image Credit: Twitter/byadavbjp

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Govt Launches E-Shram Portal For Unorganised Sector; 165k Workers Register On First Day

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  27 Aug 2021 12:23 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The government launched the E-Shram Portal, a database for the unorganised workers in the country. The objective is to register 38 crore workers in the unorganised sector.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The Union Minister for Labour and Employment launched the E-Shram Portal intending to build a database of more than 350 million workers employed in the unorganised sector. The portal aims at the formalisation of the country's workforce. On the day of the launch itself, more than 1,65,000 workers registered themselves. Though the number of people in the unorganised sector is essentially an estimate, the Economic Survey of 2018-19 mentioned that 93 per cent of India's workforce is employed in the unorganised sector.

National Toll-Free Helpline

The portal is for construction workers, migrant workers, street vendors and domestic helpers, among many others. Apart from filling in other necessary details like their phone number, date of birth and social category, the workers can register with their Aadhar Card numbers and Bank Details. The Labour Ministry, State Governments, and Trade Unions will overlook the entire registration process. Post the portal launch, a national toll-free helpline number, 14434, will also be launched to assist and address the queries of workers seeking registration on the portal.



Insurance Cover Provided For Registered Workers

The government had earlier invited the criticism of the Supreme Court for missing the deadline for launching the database. In the launch, the Minister thanked the Prime Minister for ₹2,00,000 accidental insurance cover every registered worker of the unorganised sector on the portal. If a worker registered on the E-Shram Portal suffers partial disability while on work, he would be entitled to an insurance cover of ₹1,00,000.

The launch would help the workforce match its step with the government's objective of making India digital. Experts said that previous initiatives to make such databases for the workers have been unsuccessful, and the launch of the new portal is a great initiative. Critics pointed out flaws in certain features of the portal and said that workers who do not have an Aadhar Card would not register themselves.

Also Read: SC To Hear Plea For Lifetime Ban On Convicted MLAs, MPs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Unorganised workers 
E-Shram 
Portal 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X