Tamil Nadu Launches Friends Of Library Scheme To Promote Reading, Knowledge-Based Society

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
Tamil Nadu,  16 Dec 2022 8:19 AM GMT

As per the initiative, people who cannot come to a library, such as senior citizens, hospital in-patients, children and differently-abled persons, will primarily benefit. They will be personally delivered the books by the volunteers.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday inaugurated the 'Friends of Library' scheme worth ₹ 56.25 lakh, under which books will be personally delivered to those individuals who are unable to visit state-run libraries.

The scheme was inaugurated by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Minister for School Education, in the Dindigul district of the state. During the ceremony, the minister briefed the importance of reading and emphasised that there is no substitute for it.

Know About 'Friends Of Library'

Poyyamozhi said, "Under the scheme, 25 books will be given to five 'Friends of Library' for a period of 15 days. The books, once they've been read, can then be exchanged amongst the five persons. The scheme, which will include a total of 12,500 volunteers, is an investment towards building an intellectual generation. Our aim is to achieve at least 15 lakh subscribers", reported The New Indian Express.

For the execution of this initiative, volunteers will be deployed who will hand over the books from libraries to people who are unable to visit state-run libraries. As per the initiative, people who cannot come to a library, such as senior citizens, hospital in-patients, children and differently-abled persons, will primarily benefit.

How Would Scheme Work?

The beneficiaries of the scheme will have to be registered with the library concerned, and further in its first phase, not less than 2,500 libraries, including 31 district libraries, will be covered. The initiative is aimed at promoting a knowledge-based society.

During the inaugural ceremony, several dignitaries participated; R Sakkarapani, the State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, appealed to the public and students to make the best use of the opportunity provided by the government.

Among others, K Nandhakumar- the School Education Commissioner, Dr S Visakan- the District Collector, C Amuthavalli, the Directorate of Public Libraries Joint Director, participated in the event.

