Niti Aayog Launches Women Entrepreneurship Portal 3.0, Expected To Onboard 2.5 Lakh Female Entrepreneurs

With revamped features, the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) 3.0 has been launched by the NITI Aayog to assist women entrepreneurs in India. Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), a nonprofit organisation that promotes entrepreneurship in the country, will create, manage, and maintain the website and serve as the Platform's programme manager for the next three years.

In order to expand its capacities, the portal seeks to enrol 2.5 lakh women entrepreneurs, engage with 500 partners, and host more than 200 offline and online events.

Women Make Up Just 13.76% Of All Entrepreneurs

During the design thinking workshop for WEP 3.0, Anna Roy, Senior Advisor, Niti Aayog and Mission Director of WEP, said that out of the country's 58.5 million entrepreneurs, only 8.05 million are women, making up just 13.76 per cent of all entrepreneurs. According to Financial Express, she also spoke of the organisation's goal to address information asymmetry and assist in resolving resource fragmentation.

Sonal Jaitly of MicroSave addressed the Platform's specifics, as well as its upcoming projects. She also discussed the significance of women's access to finance and the necessity of mentorship and compliance.

Several women entrepreneurs discussed their experiences operating in a male-dominated environment and what they anticipate from WEP 3.0. Many agreed that access to peers through WEP's Community module is just as crucial as access to credit or knowledge.

Portal To Empower Women Entrepreneurs

The goal of WEP is to address the unmet requirements of both aspirings and established women entrepreneurs. It is a distinctive platform for aggregating information with public-private partnerships to address information asymmetry and various needs for women entrepreneurs across India.

It enables vital relationships to deliver essential material, workshops, campaigns, and other learning and growth opportunities to its users from industry trailblazers. Services are provided in 6 key focus areas through partnerships: community and networking, funding and financial assistance, incubation and acceleration, compliance and tax assistance, entrepreneur skilling and mentorship, and marketing assistance.

Three pillars— Iccha Shakti, Gyaan Shakti, and Karma Shakti— form the foundation of WEP. Iccha Shakti means to motivate prospective business owners to launch their ventures. Gyaan Shakti means to educate and support women entrepreneurs in the business ecosystem to promote entrepreneurship. And Karma Shakti means to offer entrepreneurs practical assistance in starting and growing their enterprises. According to a previous statement by NITI Aayog, as of March 20, 2022, over 900 women entrepreneurs had benefited from 77 programmes and events held on the WEP platform.

