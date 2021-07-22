Good Governance

This Collector In Tamil Nadu Did What Others Could Not Do In 30 Years

Prabhushankar T Gunalan, district collector of Karur, set up a bus route to the remote village of Karuppampalayam in just 5 days.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   22 July 2021 3:18 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-22T21:13:25+05:30
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ratika Rana
This Collector In Tamil Nadu Did What Others Could Not Do In 30 Years

Image Credit: Twitter/ Prabhushankar T Gunalan

Prabhshankar T Gunalan has been the District Collector of Karur in Tamil Nadu for only about a month now but that has been enough fulfil a 30-year-old dream of villagers in Kuruppampalayam. The village lies on the banks of the Amaravati river and is located a few kilometres from Karur town. It is home to about 300 families and lacks proper connectivity. The villagers had to cross a river in Andankoil panchayat to catch a bus to the town. On Juy 15, while on an official visit to check the progress of the MGNREGA scheme, the IAS officer's car was surrounded by the villagers. When he asked the reason, they told him that the village lacked public transport.


Villagers Walked Kilometres To Catch A Bus

The NewsMinute quoted the officer as saying," It was a matter of remoteness in terms of geography, and not distance. The villagers walked 2 to 3 km to the other side of the river to catch a bus to the town. When the river dried up during lean months, they found a shortcut and would cross the river on foot or two-wheelers." However, in the last few years, the river has been full because of a check dam built near the village that releases water periodically. The main reason behind the lack of public transport in the village was that buses were not finding it profitable to ply to the village.

The collector got to work. "I asked the TNSTC Karur division general manager to study the issue. They managed to start a bus service from Monday morning," said the collector.

A Giant Leap For The Village

The Karur administration has launched two bus services daily. The bus scheduled for the morning reaches the village at 9.15 am, while the evening bus reaches at 6. 00 pm. Villagers have thanked the collector for the gesture. "We will not forget the collector for the rest of our lifetime, " said S Sampoornam, 60, from the village who goes for MNREGA work.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Mulls Using CSR FundTamil Ns For Providing Free Vaccine In Private Hospitals

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian