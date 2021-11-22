All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Being Swachh! Noida Is The 4th Cleanest City, Up From 25th Last Year

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Being Swachh! Noida Is The 4th Cleanest City, Up From 25th Last Year

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

India,  22 Nov 2021 8:22 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Noida bagged the fourth spot in the list of cleanest cities having a population between 100,000 and a million in the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a sign of improvement, Noida climbed up the ladder and bagged the fourth spot in the list of cleanest cities having a population between 100,000 and a million in the Swachh Survekshan 2021the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in coordination with the Quality Council of India, under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

Last year, the city had bagged the 25th position. The city had bagged the 150 position in 2019 and it secured the 324th rank in 2018. About 4,320 cities took part in the cleanliness survey, of which 342 cities were conferred with some star rating. In a statement, MoHUA said the sixth edition of the Swachh Survekshan survey has become the "world's largest urban cleanliness survey."

It is a significant improvement for the city. We took multiple measures to improve the cleanliness of the city-- from door-to-door waste collection to segregation and then remediation of waste. We have taken care of the legacy waste and also developed the mechanism to handle the daily waste produced in the city, said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority.

The city received a 5-star in a survey on garbage-free cities (GFC), reported Hindustan Times. In June 2020, the city got a 3-star rating in the same category. A 7-star is the highest rating conferred to a city with the best waste management practices. However, so far, no city has achieved the 7-star rating.

Indore Retains Top Spot For Fifth Time In A Row

In a laudable feat, Madhya Pradesh's Indore retained the title of the cleanest city for the fifth time in a row. Indore was followed by Surat and Vijayawada. In terms of districts, the first two spots across the country were bagged by Gujarat's Surat and Madhya Pradesh's Indore while New Delhi came third.

Also Read: First In The Country: Tamil Nadu Launches DNA Tool To Help Search For Missing Children, Criminals

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Swachh Survekshan 2021 
Cleanest medium city noida 
Noida 
Cleanliness 
Swacch Bharat Abhiyan 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X