Being Swachh! Noida Is The 4th Cleanest City, Up From 25th Last Year

In a sign of improvement, Noida climbed up the ladder and bagged the fourth spot in the list of cleanest cities having a population between 100,000 and a million in the Swachh Survekshan 2021— the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in coordination with the Quality Council of India, under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

Last year, the city had bagged the 25th position. The city had bagged the 150 position in 2019 and it secured the 324th rank in 2018. About 4,320 cities took part in the cleanliness survey, of which 342 cities were conferred with some star rating. In a statement, MoHUA said the sixth edition of the Swachh Survekshan survey has become the "world's largest urban cleanliness survey."

It is a significant improvement for the city. We took multiple measures to improve the cleanliness of the city-- from door-to-door waste collection to segregation and then remediation of waste. We have taken care of the legacy waste and also developed the mechanism to handle the daily waste produced in the city, said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority.

The city received a 5-star in a survey on garbage-free cities (GFC), reported Hindustan Times. In June 2020, the city got a 3-star rating in the same category. A 7-star is the highest rating conferred to a city with the best waste management practices. However, so far, no city has achieved the 7-star rating.

Indore Retains Top Spot For Fifth Time In A Row

In a laudable feat, Madhya Pradesh's Indore retained the title of the cleanest city for the fifth time in a row. Indore was followed by Surat and Vijayawada. In terms of districts, the first two spots across the country were bagged by Gujarat's Surat and Madhya Pradesh's Indore while New Delhi came third.

