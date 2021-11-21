First In The Country: Tamil Nadu Launches DNA Tool To Help Search For Missing Children, Criminals

Tamil Nadu developed India's first-ever DNA Search Tool to help trace missing children and catch criminals in and around the state. The state's Forensic Science department produces it to boost innovation and modernisation in the field.

On Saturday, the state's chief minister, M.K. Stalin, handed over the device to the police forces in Chennai. Taking to Twitter, he lauded the forensic science department and called the tool "a milestone in criminal investigation" that will give necessary assistance in crime-solving methods.

DNA Profile Search Tool

The all-important search tool will help create profiles of missing children and reunite them with their parents. Not just in Tamil Nadu, it will also track inter-state criminals that are in the vicinity. A police officer told The Times of India, "The fingerprints from crime scenes, small particles on the victims of sexual assault and murders can be traced to the criminals. Further, the tool will also work towards identifying dead bodies, especially those who died in natural disasters. Profiling of history-sheeters will be possible on this as well.

The DNA-based mechanism aims to bring swift solutions with accuracy. In the current system, the said DNA's identification and isolation could take a very long time. The segregation itself can confuse as overlapping is an unfortunate possibility. The new technology wants to make work easier. "With the new search tool, the time to separate the fingerprints or other samples from the evidence can be reduced slightly; the results will have more precision," The New Indian Express quoted a state police officer.

Missing Children In Country

Over the years, Tamil Nadu has not been prosperous in tracing missing children. As per a report only 50% of children aged between 5 and 14 were traced back after they had gone missing. Between 2017 and 2019, only over 5000 missing children were traced in Delhi out of 10506 and 398 out of 739 in Kolkata.

Mumbai was able to trace around 82% of the missing children. From bonded labour to child trafficking, the children in the country do not have it easy. Tools like these can help make it possible for the authorities to search, track and find missing children.

Also Read: Kolkata Plans Complete Switch To CNG, E-Vehicles For Public Transport By 2030