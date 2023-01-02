Towards Digitising Judiciary! SC Makes Verdict Reports From 1950 To 2017 Accessible To General Public

Returning from its winter break, the Supreme Court (SC), on Monday, will launch a project that will give legal professionals, law students, and the general public free access to the official law reports of its decisions. This will be a step towards the judiciary becoming more digital.

Unveiled by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, the Electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project will be an initiative to provide the digital version of the judgments of the apex court. Besides the official website, the e-SCR project will also be available on the court's mobile application and the Judgment portal of the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

Data From 1950 To 2017 Digitised

The top court said in a statement, "Digitization and scanning of Supreme Court Reports (SCR) from the year 1950 to 2017 and preserving the same in digitized soft copy in the format of PDF (Portable Document Format), assisted the Registry in creating a digital repository in the Supreme Court's reported judgments in soft form," reported NDTV.

Nearly 34,013 judgements were divided in just 15 days by a team made up of judges' library and editorial section staff members. The team worked hard to construct a database that would fit the search engine the SC developed with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Pune.

The search engine incorporates elastic search technology in the database of e-SCR. The search facility in e-SCR offers free text search, case type and case year search, year and volume search, Judge search, and bench strength search.

Digitisation: An Important Stepping Stone

The SC said, "This is a project which, in essence, endeavours to take a step forward towards fulfilling the objective of digitization of Indian Judiciary and underlines the vision to bring in a positive change for the benefit of all the stakeholders of justice, primarily litigants and members of the Bar as also the High Courts, National Law University, Judicial Academies, etc."

The e-SCR initiative is a significant first step towards the future of the contemporary Indian judiciary and has numerous advantages as the judiciary becomes more technologically oriented. Some benefits include lessening the hardship of travelling, improving accessibility for people with visual impairments, and reducing the time spent perusing through enormous quantities of journals in libraries.

