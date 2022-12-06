All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Supreme Court To Organise Hackathon For Innovative Ideas To Refine Judiciarys Efficiency

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Wikimedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Supreme Court To Organise Hackathon For Innovative Ideas To Refine Judiciary's Efficiency

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

India,  6 Dec 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The hackathon will send a clear message that the apex court is looking at the general public and the youth to contribute innovations and practical proposals that can improve the competence of the judiciary.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In its 72-year history, the Supreme Court, for the first time, is conducting a "hackathon" event which will help refine the efficiency of the current judiciary system. The hackathon will send a clear message that it is looking at the general public and the country's youth to contribute innovations and practical proposals that can improve the competence of the justice delivery system.

According to Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the event will facilitate productive "collaborative thinking."

Chief Justice To Review 18 Best Ideas

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will oversee the organisation of the novel event, whereas the Chief Justice, judges of the Supreme Court, and others will hear presentations of 18 of the best ideas. The participants' suggestions should fall within the guidelines of the 2013 Supreme Court Rules.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that it was seeking "practical propositions" to enhance its daily operations – from filing to the listing. The aim is to "bring in evolution by including a new approach for updating the ecosystem by generating out-of-the-box, open, inventive ideas," says a statement from the Supreme Court, reported The Hindu. The statement further stated that larger hackathons are proposed to be organised in future under the aegis of various Committees of apex court judges.

Unique & Independent Platform For Court Sessions

The hackathon will highlight the court's efforts to identify a unique and independent online platform to broadcast court sessions nationwide for public consumption.

The Supreme Court Registry recently came clean about the fact that it lacked the technical know-how and infrastructure to self-sufficiently host live streaming of the court proceedings and was forced to rely on third-party apps and solutions.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) webcast on YouTube is currently being used by the court to live-stream its Constitution Bench hearings. The apex court has come a long way since the epidemic took it off guard, according to the CJI. The effects of the epidemic began to wear off and eventually, the court was forced to improvise and switch from the conventional physical sessions to video conferencing.

Attorneys are currently participating in hearings both physically and online. For registered attorneys and media, the Supreme Court website offers an app. Additionally, attorneys and litigants who attend in person for their cases share virtual links via WebEx.

The CJI, who monitored the court's e-committee during the pandemic, stated that more consideration should be given to providing smooth access to lawyers and litigants who may not even have a laptop or a mobile phone to access justice in the Supreme Court.

Filing Hassle-Free Applications

The court is also striving to completely eliminate paper. A Constitution Bench headed by the CJI took the first action in this approach. Instead of the usual bulky files, each of the five judges on this bench hears cases while plugged into a laptop or tablet.

The court is also working to enhance its automated method for listing cases before different Benches with the least amount of human interaction.

Moreover, Chief Justice Chandrachud has also directed an audit that will understand the challenges faced by the differently-abled aiming to remove barriers to accessibility. As a result, courts have been ordered to file the necessary documents in a soft copy format.

To avoid the hassle of sending Right To Information (RTI) applications by post, the Supreme Court also inaugurated its RTI website last month, thus making the system more time-efficient.

Also Read: Supreme Court Launches Online RTI Portal, Here's How You Can Use It

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Supreme Court 
Hackathon 
Innovative Ideas 
Judiciary 
Chief Justice of India 
D Y Chandrachud 

Must Reads

Meet The Women Of Anchala Village Who Revived & Rejuvenated A Forest Over 30 Years
Iran Hasn't Abolishised Morality Police As Claimed By Global Media Outlets; Viral News Is Misleading
'Never Too Young To Make A Difference': Twitter Video Of Children Covering A Manhole Is Winning Hearts Online
AAP Leader Shared Old Video Of BJP Workers Distributing Alcohol As Visuals From Delhi MCD Elections
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X