Sportspersons Who Win National Competitions Will Get Monthly Stipend, More Facilities: Punjab Sports Minister

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the sports minister for Punjab, launched a scholarship scheme on Tuesday (September 13) under which a monthly stipend would be provided to sportspersons who clinched the first three positions in national competitions.

The minister said a new sports policy would be launched by the Punjab government under which direct recruitment would be given to sportspeople who have bagged medals in international tournaments. They will be recruited by forming a special cadre under the Sports Department.

Further, while addressing the media, he said that the state government would launch a health insurance scheme for sportspersons.

Monthly Stipend To Sportspersons

During the launch of the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme, Hayer said the Punjab players who clinched the first three positions in sports events at senior national competitions would be provided with a stipend of ₹ 8,000 per month for one year.

He said the junior national medal participants would be provided ₹ 6,000 per month, and the stipend will continue if they again claim medals after one year.

Sushbir Kaur, the daughter of the late hockey legend, hailed the announcement and said that the Punjab government's such efforts would certainly bring positive results.

Other Facilities For Punjab Players

Minister Hayer claimed that Punjab is the first state in India to give a stipend to sportspersons and said an annual budget of ₹ 12.50 crore had been reserved by the Sports Department for this scheme, reported NDTV.

The minister said that soon new coaches would be recruited at a large scale along with providing sports equipment to players. The diet stipend of day scholar players has been raised to ₹ 125 from ₹ 100 per day, and of hostel residing players has been increased to ₹ 225 from ₹ 200.

In response to a question, he said, "We are coming up with a new sports policy and trying to create a separate sports cadre under the Sports Department." "Sportspersons who bring medals in international events can be recruited directly."

Hayer added that the critical factors of the policy would be providing diet, coaching, sports equipment, jobs and cash prizes. Further, the Sports Department will soon hire at least 220 new coaches to foster sports activity in the state.

