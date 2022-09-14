Repercussions Would've Been Less Grave If Govt Acted On Time During 2nd COVID Wave: Parliamentary Panel

During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several lives could have been saved if the containment measures had been implemented on time, said a parliamentary panel while pulling up the central government for failing to recognise the severity of the situation.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health submitted its 137th report to Rajya Sabha on Monday (September 12). It said that the second wave of the pandemic was without a doubt marred by soaring cases, increased deaths, insufficient oxygen and beds in hospitals, receded supplies of vital drugs, disruption of essential health care services, black marketing and hoarding of oxygen cylinders and medicines, etc.

India Had Heaviest Load Of COVID Cases

The Parliamentary Standing Committee told Press Trust of India, "The committee is of the considered view that had the government been successful in the identification of the more virulent strain of the virus in the population at an early stage and suitably implemented its containment strategy, the repercussions would have been less grave, and many lives could have been saved," quoted NDTV.

It observed that India is one of the nations with the heaviest load of coronavirus cases across the globe. The enormity of the nation's population posed a significant challenge in the face of the global pandemic.

What Did The Parliamentary Standing Committee Say?

The parliamentary panel said that India witnessed tremendous pressure with the insubstantial health infrastructure and the massive shortage of healthcare workers. It noted that the Indian government could not correctly recognise the severity of the situation of the possible resurgence of the pandemic and its subsequent waves.

The panel said that even when the trajectory of the COVID cases in India registered a plunge in the aftermath of the first wave, the government should have continued its efforts to monitor the resurgence of coronavirus and its possible outrage in the country.

Disappointing Efforts Of States

The parliamentary committee stated that the ministry had cautioned states to maintain vigil and chalk out a strategy for any contingencies that may arise due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in their respective regions.

However, the committee expressed disappointment in noting that many states could not deal with the new uncertainties and medical problems that followed the recurrence of the coronavirus during the second wave, which resulted in over 5 lakh recorded fatalities.

