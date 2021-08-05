Smriti Irani Provides Data On Fast Track Courts, Says More Such Courts Are Underway

On Wednesday, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shed some light on cases dealt with Fast Track courts. She highlighted that over 51,600 cases of rape and POCSO offences have been disposed of through 660 fast-track special courts (FTSCs) across 26 states.

The Cabinet on Wednesday has also approved the continuation of over 1,000 fast-track courts to deal with rape-related cases for the next two years. Irani commented that this Cabinet's decision will help establish more FTSCs, resulting in faster disposal of justice to the victims, reported The New Indian Express.

The Need For Fast Track Courts

For common people courts for years have been synonymous with delayed justice. Cases of Sexual Assault, protests, and others require speedy trials and sentences. Keeping this view in mind, the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) were established in India in 2000. These courts have special Jurisdiction but the main objective is to deliver justice in the specified time. The appointment of Judges is done on an ad hoc basis and retired judges are eligible for selection. A total of 1734 FTSCs were approved in 2000 following the report of the 11th Finance Commission but only 1192 were in operation by 2011. However, a report by the Ministry of Law and Justice in June 2019, mentioned that there are only 581 fast track courts in the country that are in operation. Thus the Cabinet decision paves the way for more establishment of FTSCs.

The Nirbhaya case was one of the most prominent cases dealt with by FTSCs.

