Assam, Mizoram Agree To Keep State Forces Away From Disputed Borders; Welcome Central Forces

Assam and Mizoram have agreed to not send in their forest and police forces for any patrolling, domination and enforcement in areas where recently violence broke out between the two states. This would include Assam's Karimganj, Hailakandiand Cachar districts. The Mamit and Kolasib districts in Mizoram's territory would be out of bounds. Representatives and ministers of the two state governments met in Aizwal on Thursday, August 5, and issued a joint statement in this regard.

Agree To Find Lasting Solutions

According to the official statement, both the states have agreed to maintain peace along the interstate border and assented to the involvement of neutral central forces by the Government of India. The New Indian Express quoted the statement saying that state governments welcomed and agreed to take forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India, and the chief ministers of both the states. They agreed to resolve the tensions prevailing on the interstate borders and find lasting solutions to the disputes through discussions.

The two sides have agreed to take all necessary measures to promote and preserve peace and harmony among people living in the two states, particularly on the border areas.

Home Minister of Mizoram Lalchamliana, Revenue Minister Lalruatkima and Home Secretary Vanlalngaihsaka represented the state. On the other hand, the Assam delegation was led by the Minister for Border Protection and Development Atul Bora, Commissioner and Secretary of Border Protection andDevelopment GD Tripathi. The border skirmish on July 26 resulted in the death of six police personnel from Assam and injured several others, including civilians The two states share a 165-km-long border and the dispute between the two states dates back to colonial-era when Mizoram was called Lushai Hills.

Also Read: Maharashtra Announces Rs 11,500 Crore Relief Package Those Hit By Floods