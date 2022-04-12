Accessible Learning! CM Bommai Announces Scholarship Scheme For Kids Of Fishermen, Weavers In Karnataka

In an attempt to bring up the literacy rate and bring down the unemployment rate in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on April 11, officially announced the new extension of the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for kids of weavers and fishermen families for 2022 as well.

While speaking at a programme at Uchila Mahalakshmi temple in the Udupi district, Bommai confirmed the decision to extend the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for the kids of weavers and fishermen families this year has been made.

The CM also stated that hostel facilities would be provided for students of fishermen families to sidestep any trouble in higher education for the students from any of the weaker sections.

Education Assistance For Those In Need!

Bommai also praised the Union government's programme to make fishing a promising vocation and announced that the Karnataka government would be providing 100 deep sea fishing boats for the fishermen. He also added that 5,000 new houses would be built for fishermen under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing initiative. In order to improve the fishing aptitudes, desilting work would also be taken up at eight different ports across the state. Furthermore, the CM also promised a diesel subsidy to the fishermen for the entire ten-month season.

While discussing the significance of women in the state's current economic development, Bommai further emphasised the state government's objectives for women's empowerment.

"An Anchor Bank would be linked to Women's Self Help Groups. They would be provided loans up to ₹1.50 lakh to take up economic activities to realise the State government's objective of women's empowerment," he was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

Raita Vidya Nidhi Scholarship Scheme

Bommai also said that the Muzrai department would be providing a grant of Rs. 5 crores for the Sri Mahalakshmi temple as asked for by the Mogaveerara Sangha.

Meanwhile, according to an official release, the state government will be providing scholarships ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹11,000 for the higher education of the children of farmers under the Raita Vidya Nidhi scholarship scheme 2022.

Through this scheme, the beneficiaries' scholarship money will be transferred directly to the bank account.

Back on August 7, 2021, the Karnataka government had officially launched the scholarship scheme with the hopes of providing scholarships to the farmers' kids across the state to allow them to pursue higher education.

