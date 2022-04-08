Netizens Laud Sonu Sood For Swapping His Business Class Seat To Help An Old Passenger

Indian actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is once again winning hearts on social media for yet another heartwarming gesture. While he was on his way back from South Africa, the 48-year-old opted to offer his own business class seat to an elderly person, and he boarded the flight with an economy class seat instead.

This incident first came into the spotlight when one of the actor's followers posted about the incident on Twitter. As a result, Sonu had quote tweeted the post and confirmed the instance with a statement. "Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats 🙏 https://t.co/heSb3HPtV8 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2022

Netizens Laud Sonu Sood's Gesture

After he tweeted the post, netizens hailed his heartwarming gesture and few labelled him as the 'real hero of India.'

One of the followers said, "You are masiha to many! God bless you sir!"

@SonuSood Even god almighty must be watching in shock ! That one person is managing so many difficult task alone! Single handedly! Surely god must have sent you for this divine purpose.God bless you🙏🙏 sir. #SonuSoodRealHero pic.twitter.com/qcilE0I8ys — Shumaira ❤️ (@Shumaira143) April 7, 2022

Hero nahi lakho ke liya bhgwan ho, duniya me apne dam she pahchan ho tum,

Koye kuch bhi kare kitna bura kare aajbhi logo ke arman ho tum, ratnesh Pandey amethi,,, — Ratnesh Pandey (@Ratnesh32366218) April 7, 2022

Using His Influence To Help Those In Need

In March, the actor joined the Operation Ganga project, an evacuation measure after President Vladimir Putin's Russia decided to launch a military invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the aggression, India boosted its evacuation process in order to help bring back countless students home. Even as the Central government plans to bring approximately 6,300 Indians back to the country by March 8 as part of Operation Ganga, Sonu also opted to become a part of it to help in the cause.

Numerous stranded students from Lviv to Kyiv have reached out to the 48-year-old on social media, asking for assistance. The Sood Foundation quickly responded to these requests and helped those get in touch with the Indian embassies in Poland and Romania. Furthermore, numerous students took to social media and shared clips of how Sonu helped them return back to India. For the unversed, when the COVID pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020 was at its peak, Sood also assisted numerous migrant labourers in returning to their homes.

Also Read: India's First Case Of COVID XE Variant Reported In Mumbai: What We Know About This Highly Transmissible Virus