All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Netizens Laud Sonu Sood For Swapping His Business Class Seat To Help An Old Passenger

Image Credit: Facebook/Sonu Sood, Unsplash (Representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Netizens Laud Sonu Sood For Swapping His Business Class Seat To Help An Old Passenger

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  8 April 2022 7:22 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-08T13:02:11+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

While he was on his way back from South Africa, the 48-year-old opted to offer his own business class seat to an elderly person, and he boarded the flight with an economy class seat instead.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Indian actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is once again winning hearts on social media for yet another heartwarming gesture. While he was on his way back from South Africa, the 48-year-old opted to offer his own business class seat to an elderly person, and he boarded the flight with an economy class seat instead.

This incident first came into the spotlight when one of the actor's followers posted about the incident on Twitter. As a result, Sonu had quote tweeted the post and confirmed the instance with a statement. "Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Netizens Laud Sonu Sood's Gesture

After he tweeted the post, netizens hailed his heartwarming gesture and few labelled him as the 'real hero of India.'

One of the followers said, "You are masiha to many! God bless you sir!"

Using His Influence To Help Those In Need

In March, the actor joined the Operation Ganga project, an evacuation measure after President Vladimir Putin's Russia decided to launch a military invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the aggression, India boosted its evacuation process in order to help bring back countless students home. Even as the Central government plans to bring approximately 6,300 Indians back to the country by March 8 as part of Operation Ganga, Sonu also opted to become a part of it to help in the cause.

Numerous stranded students from Lviv to Kyiv have reached out to the 48-year-old on social media, asking for assistance. The Sood Foundation quickly responded to these requests and helped those get in touch with the Indian embassies in Poland and Romania. Furthermore, numerous students took to social media and shared clips of how Sonu helped them return back to India. For the unversed, when the COVID pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020 was at its peak, Sood also assisted numerous migrant labourers in returning to their homes.

Also Read: India's First Case Of COVID XE Variant Reported In Mumbai: What We Know About This Highly Transmissible Virus

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Sonu Sood 
Operation Ganga 
Ukraine war 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X