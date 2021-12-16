Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches SAHAY Scheme In Maoist-Hit Districts

The Hemant Soren-led Government took an appreciable step on December 15 to promote sports among youths of the worst Maoist-hit districts in Jharkhand.

During the launch of Sports Action towards Harnessing Aspiration of Youths (SAHAY), the Government aims to promote sports hence dissuading youths from joining the ranks of rebels.

"In the first place, around 72,000 young talents from rebel-hit districts will be scouted and nurtured to shine in the sporting arena. We will soon establish sports nurseries in Maoist-affected areas so that the youth of these areas can excel in sports and the sound of bullets gets replaced by the laughter of sports and tourists," Said Soren while launching the scheme in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum, as per The Telegraph Online.



SAHAY To Be Launched In Phased Manner

In the first phase, a target of enrolling 72,000 youths has been set up by the sports department in the age group of 14 to 19 years in the Maoist-hit areas of Wes Singhbhum, Seraikela, Kharsawan, Khunti, Gumla, and Simdega. Based on the feedback of the first phase, the scheme would be rolled out in other districts of Jharkhand, reported The Indian Express.

Hon'ble CM Shri @HemantSorenJMM will launch SAHAY from Chaibasa in a little while.



SPORTS ACTION TOWARDS HARNESSING ASPIRATION OF YOUTH pic.twitter.com/jvS8x0KxdQ — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 15, 2021

Skill University Also Coming Up

The Chief Minister also announced,"We are working on establishing a skill development university where there will be an initiative to connect the youth with employment by making them skilled. Local languages have been included in the examinations with priority."

The setting up of skill university aims to bring qualitative improvement in the development of higher and technical education and provide opportunities in the field of skill development and entrepreneurship.

Points To Ponder Over

Jharkhand has set an example by introducing the SAHAY Scheme; not only is Jharkhand affected by rebels, but the North-eastern States and States like Jammu and Kashmir are having the same dilemma and youths who belong to these states needs to be nurtured through schemes like SAHAY. It is very important for them to get indulged in activities that make them live a better and healthy life not only physically but also mentally.

It is the responsibility of the State to provide them opportunities and make them an asset rather than a liability to society. We can blame people for doing nothing for the community. Instead, all the authorities can do is analyze the loopholes and create such conditions for the youths that they push themselves to do things that give them better opportunities and raise their standard of living.

