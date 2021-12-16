Goa Minister Milind Naik Resigns From Cabinet After Allegations Of Sexually Exploiting Woman

BJP legislator and Goa's Urban Development Minister Milind Naik decided to hand in his resignation on December 16 from the state cabinet after Congress alleged that Naik was involved in a sexual exploitation case.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released an official statement on Wednesday night, stating that Naik has sent in his resignation to help ensure a "free and fair probe", as per a report in Outlook.

Furthermore, the CMO took to Twitter and confirmed that the BJP MLA tendered his resignation and that it has been accepted and sent to the governor.

Naik represents the Mormugao Assembly constituency in South Goa and has managed to hold the urban development portfolio in the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet. The MLA was also part of the previous cabinet, which was led by former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

A Back Log Of What Happened Earlier

Earlier, Congress Goa chief Girish Chodankar had accused Naik of being part of sexual exploitation of a woman by misusing his post as a cabinet member.

He also urged that Sawant should take the decision to sack the minister, while also suggesting the police should immediately initiate an investigation into the allegation against him.

Chodankar was the first one to raise the issue a fortnight back, however, had not mentioned the name of the minister at the moment. He had provided 15 days' time to the CM to abolish the minister from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, CM Sawant had also questioned Chodankar to reveal the name of the minister and had provided a copy of the complaint officially filed by the victim.

Furthermore, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has revealed that the state government will be conducting a prone into the Congress' allegation of BJP legislator Naik being part of a sexual exploitation case.

