Good Governance
Rajasthan's 'Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang' Campaign Will Allow Remote Villages To Locally Access Services

Neelima Mishra

Rajasthan,  2 Oct 2021 4:59 AM GMT

The state government would run the campaign to enable people living in remotest areas to get access to 22 local government offices for services such as land deed allotment, land deed transfers, and the issuance of various certificates.

In a bid to ensure people in the remotest part of the state get access to departmental services, the Rajasthan government will kickstart a major campaign on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2.

With 'Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang' initiative, people in Rajasthan's most distant villages will be able to access services offered by 22 local government offices, reported ANI.

Govt With The People

The departments will host camps in every Gram Panchayat as part of the campaign to provide applicants with on-the-spot solutions. As per an official release, the campaign will run till December 17, 2021.

"Rajasthan is India's largest state, with a diversified geographical landscape. Residents in outlying communities must travel considerable distances to reach administrative offices at district or block headquarters. While the campaign is intended to bring departments closer to residents, large-scale awareness efforts are being held ahead of time to guarantee that citizens can take full use of the services provided at the camps," the release read, as per ANI.

COVID-19 Situation

According to Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, special measures are being taken to conduct the drive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The officials deployed at such camps would be entrusted with the necessary authority to ensure on-spot disposal of the applications. On weekdays, the camps in villages would be held under the supervision of local district collectors, with the possibility of extending to Saturdays if necessary.

The services are already available online but the government would also place e-Mitr kiosks to help with online documentation.

"The campaign is likely to be extremely beneficial to those who are unfamiliar with digital procedures as well as those who have difficulty travelling to government offices for physical verification. Along with services such as land deed allotment, land deed transfers, and the issuance of various certificates, the campaign will also include public health initiatives such as seasonal illness control and public awareness," read the press release.

Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Rajasthan 
Good Governance 
Ashok Gehlot 

