All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Sanjay Kachhap, Jharkhands Library Man On Mission To Educate Underprivileged Kids

Image Credits: Facebook/SanjayKachhap

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Sanjay Kachhap, Jharkhand's 'Library Man' On Mission To Educate Underprivileged Kids

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Jharkhand,  2 Oct 2021 3:54 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Kachhap had to give up on his dream of becoming an IAS officer in 2002 because he faced financial difficulties while pursuing his education. A determined Kachhap, however, decided to make sure kids like him in rural areas get timely and adequate help.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Sanjay Kachhap, popularly known as the "Library Man," is a market secretary for the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Jamshedpur, who is currently on a mission to provide education to the poor.

East Singhbhum, Seraikela Kharsawan, and West Singhbhum are among the 18 libraries he has created in Jharkhand's Kolhan Division.

Kachhap gave up his dream of becoming an IAS official in 2002 since graduating proved difficult. He, on the other hand, was eager to help the needy. He didn't want them to go through the same difficulties he faced when pursuing higher education.

"Several others, including myself, didn't have the financial wherewithal to purchase books when I initially began studying for competitive examinations. I vowed that as soon as I started earning money, I would build tiny study centres to ensure that future generations would not face the same difficulties," said Kachhap, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Credits: Facebook/SanjayKachhap

Twelve Digital Libraries

As per reports, twelve of the 18 libraries he established are digital, with the remaining two having LED displays with Wi-Fi connections. Students can take online classes and study for UPSC exams there.

The majority of the libraries have been established in abandoned community centres or school buildings and private premises donated by individuals.

Kacchap shared that bicycles are awarded to children who achieve 75 per cent or higher in government schools in rural areas. One of the beneficiaries, Pratims Oraon of Kharsawan, scored 84 per cent in Class 10 examinations and received financial assistance because her parents could not afford to enroll her in the science stream.


"Online career counselling is routinely provided to candidates who visit the library as a morale booster. Over 100 students have gotten government positions as a result of the help they received from our libraries," Kacchap stated, as per The New Indian Express.

Kachhap has even converted his six-year-old automobile into a mobile library, driving to distant places in Kolhan on Sundays or days off to promote the significance of books and education among the locals.

Also Read : Malayalam Alphabet In Sign Language To Change Life Of Hearing-Impaired: Kerala Minister R Bindu


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
jharkhand 
Libraries in Jharkhand 
Education 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X