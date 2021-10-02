Meet Sanjay Kachhap, Jharkhand's 'Library Man' On Mission To Educate Underprivileged Kids

Sanjay Kachhap, popularly known as the "Library Man," is a market secretary for the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Jamshedpur, who is currently on a mission to provide education to the poor.

East Singhbhum, Seraikela Kharsawan, and West Singhbhum are among the 18 libraries he has created in Jharkhand's Kolhan Division.

Kachhap gave up his dream of becoming an IAS official in 2002 since graduating proved difficult. He, on the other hand, was eager to help the needy. He didn't want them to go through the same difficulties he faced when pursuing higher education.

"Several others, including myself, didn't have the financial wherewithal to purchase books when I initially began studying for competitive examinations. I vowed that as soon as I started earning money, I would build tiny study centres to ensure that future generations would not face the same difficulties," said Kachhap, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Credits: Facebook/SanjayKachhap

Twelve Digital Libraries



As per reports, twelve of the 18 libraries he established are digital, with the remaining two having LED displays with Wi-Fi connections. Students can take online classes and study for UPSC exams there.

The majority of the libraries have been established in abandoned community centres or school buildings and private premises donated by individuals.

Kacchap shared that bicycles are awarded to children who achieve 75 per cent or higher in government schools in rural areas. One of the beneficiaries, Pratims Oraon of Kharsawan, scored 84 per cent in Class 10 examinations and received financial assistance because her parents could not afford to enroll her in the science stream.





"Online career counselling is routinely provided to candidates who visit the library as a morale booster. Over 100 students have gotten government positions as a result of the help they received from our libraries," Kacchap stated, as per The New Indian Express.



Kachhap has even converted his six-year-old automobile into a mobile library, driving to distant places in Kolhan on Sundays or days off to promote the significance of books and education among the locals.

