HeroCaste discrimination
Kudos! Indian Railways Launches Bharat Darshan To Cover Tourist Places Across India

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Good Governance
India,  29 Aug 2021 10:45 AM GMT

Indian Railways launches 'Bharat Darshan' special tourism trains for the most affordable and all-inclusive to cover the tourist spots across North, South, East and West regions of the country.

The Indian Railways Catering and Transport Corporation (IRCTC) will operate the 'Bharat Darshan' special tourism train from August 29. The train would cover almost all the tourist spots of the country. The booking for the train is available on their official website. Nonetheless, the bookings can also be made via the IRCTC tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

Also Read:

Package of 11 nights/12 days

The first package is for 11 nights and 12 days and would cover Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple, Amritsar, Jaipur and the Statue of Unity. This package would end on September 10 and charges 11,340 per adult. However, this is not the only package that Railways is offering. Numerous other packages like Jyotirlinga Yatra Special, Punya Teerth Yatra, Dakshin Bharat yatra and others are also scheduled in the forthcoming months.

The Hindustan Times quoted IRCTC's statement that the Bharat Darshan package is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages and would cover all the important tourist places in the country.

Several Boarding and De-Boarding Points

Madurai, Salem, Dindigul, Erode, Jollarpettai Karur, Katpadi, MGR Chennai, Nellore and Vijayawada are the various boarding points for the train. On the other hand, Vijayawada, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai are deboarding points. All the tourists would travel in non-AC sleeper classes, and the travel insurance and safety kits would be provided for them. Dharamshalas or halls on a multi-sharing basis would be provided for night stays and freshening up, along with three meals, a beverage and water.

Personal care services like laundry and medicines are excluded from the package. The customers would bear the auxiliary charges like local transportation and entry fee in the monuments.

The Central and State government employees can avail of the services at concession rates. Tourists have been advised to come with COVID-19 vaccination certificates or negative RT-PCR test reports of not more than 48 hours should be shown before boarding the train.

Also Read: 'Lessons Of Past Teach Us': PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Renovated Complex Of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak

