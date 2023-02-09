All section
Punjab To Launch Free Medical Care Scheme For Road Accident Victims: Know More

Image Credits: Hindustan Times, Unsplash (representational)

Good Governance
Punjab To Launch Free Medical Care Scheme For Road Accident Victims: Know More

Punjab,  9 Feb 2023 12:25 AM GMT

The Punjab Government has started a noble initiative known as the "Farishtey scheme" to provide all necessary medical care to the victim free of cost for the first 24 hours.

The Punjab Government has started a noble initiative known as the "Farishtey scheme" in order to provide all necessary medical care to the victim free of cost for the first 24 hours. This move will augment help for victims of road accidents.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, around 5,500 lives are lost in road accidents in the state in a year. People who may be able to come to the accident victim's rescue might not be able to get them the proper healthcare on time, and some don't even attempt to help them out due to the procedures that entail afterward.

Saving Lives With World-Class Facilities

Balbir Singh on February 8 said that Punjab would launch the "Farishtey scheme" to extend help to road accident victims within the first golden hour. The Golden Hour refers to the first few crucial hours following the accident, during which ambulance and emergency services are on their toes to save the patient's life.

Ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of proper medical attention, the initiative ensures that an accident victim would be provided all necessary medical services free of cost for the first 24 hours in the nearest government hospital. Additionally, the person taking care of the patient would not have to go outside the Emergency to get medicines or tests conducted. This would also encourage onlookers to help out a victim without worrying about the medical costs.

Singh also in charge of medical education and research, announced the scheme during a high-level meeting at the Government Medical College. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, director of medical education and research Dr Avnish Kumar, principal secretary of the medical education and research department, Alkananda Dayal, director principal of the medical college Dr Harjinder Singh, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.

Dr Vishal Chopra and others were also present during the announcement. Singh further assured that world-class medical facilities would be provided to emergency patients at Punjab's Government Hospital. For this, "the Punjab government will make the emergency and ambulance services in Punjab of world-class standards," he stated.

Also Read: Road Accidents In India- Is It Getting Any Better?

