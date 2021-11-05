Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Confers Proprietary Rights To 269 Slum Dwellers

To add to the festivities of Diwali, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi conferred proprietary rights to 269 slum dwellers of Indra Colony in Rupnagar district's Chamkaur Sahib under the 'Basera' scheme

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, as a symbolic gesture, Channi also went to the houses of some of the beneficiaries, handed over the 'Sanads' conferring proprietary rights and also lighted lamps.

The BASERA Scheme

"With the conferring of proprietary rights on the slum dwellers living on the State Government land in the urban areas, the dreams of the needy people to own a house has been fulfilled. All the eligible beneficiaries under the BASERA scheme would be covered soon and instructions have been issued with regard to speed up the process", said Channi.

ਅੱਜ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁੱਭ ਮੌਕੇ ਬਸੇਰਾ ਸਕੀਮ ਅਧੀਨ ਗਰੀਬਾਂ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਕੀਤੇ ਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦਾ ਦੀਵਾ ਵੀ ਬਾਲਿਆ। ਮੇਰੀ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਘਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਬਰਕਤਾਂ ਬਣੀਆਂ ਰਹਿਣ। pic.twitter.com/uUM1eq4m3r — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 4, 2021

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also stated that "the domestic power rates have been slashed by ₹ 3 per unit keeping in view the rising inflation thus ensuring a big bonanza on the festival of Diwali. This pro-people initiative would benefit 69 lakh consumers out of the total 71.75 lakh domestic consumers of the State." Previously, the Chief Minister had paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib Ji.

Punjab's Political Concerns

In September this year, Charanjit Singh Channi was picked by the Congress to replace Captain Amarinder Singh as the new Chief Minister of Punjab and became the first Dalit to hold the post in the state.

Since then, Singh has tendered his resignation from the Congress to the party head, Sonia Gandhi, who has accepted his letter. The resignation came just a month after he stepped down from the post of Punjab CM. The act has leveled a barrage of questions and accusations against the party, and its individual leaders, Including party chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and daughter.

The resignation had his 40-year long association with the Grand Old Party come to an end. He has also announced the launch of his new party, 'Punjab Lok Congress', the registration of the which is still due with the Election Commission.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Cheaper On Diwali As States Cut VAT On Fuel: Here's A Full List