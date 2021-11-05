All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Confers Proprietary Rights To 269 Slum Dwellers

Photo Credit: Twitter

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Confers Proprietary Rights To 269 Slum Dwellers

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Punjab,  5 Nov 2021 10:53 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Under the BASERA scheme, proprietary rights are granted to every household occupying Punjab state government land in a slum in any urban area.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To add to the festivities of Diwali, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi conferred proprietary rights to 269 slum dwellers of Indra Colony in Rupnagar district's Chamkaur Sahib under the 'Basera' scheme

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, as a symbolic gesture, Channi also went to the houses of some of the beneficiaries, handed over the 'Sanads' conferring proprietary rights and also lighted lamps.

The BASERA Scheme

"With the conferring of proprietary rights on the slum dwellers living on the State Government land in the urban areas, the dreams of the needy people to own a house has been fulfilled. All the eligible beneficiaries under the BASERA scheme would be covered soon and instructions have been issued with regard to speed up the process", said Channi.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also stated that "the domestic power rates have been slashed by 3 per unit keeping in view the rising inflation thus ensuring a big bonanza on the festival of Diwali. This pro-people initiative would benefit 69 lakh consumers out of the total 71.75 lakh domestic consumers of the State." Previously, the Chief Minister had paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib Ji.

Punjab's Political Concerns

In September this year, Charanjit Singh Channi was picked by the Congress to replace Captain Amarinder Singh as the new Chief Minister of Punjab and became the first Dalit to hold the post in the state.

Since then, Singh has tendered his resignation from the Congress to the party head, Sonia Gandhi, who has accepted his letter. The resignation came just a month after he stepped down from the post of Punjab CM. The act has leveled a barrage of questions and accusations against the party, and its individual leaders, Including party chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and daughter.

The resignation had his 40-year long association with the Grand Old Party come to an end. He has also announced the launch of his new party, 'Punjab Lok Congress', the registration of the which is still due with the Election Commission.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Cheaper On Diwali As States Cut VAT On Fuel: Here's A Full List

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Charanjit Singh Channi 
Punjab 
Punjab chief minister 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X