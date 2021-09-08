Delhi: Environment Minister Launches PRANA Portal To Help Improve Air Quality In 132 Cities

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav marked the second International Day for Clean Air and Blue Skies by virtually inaugurating the country's first smog tower in Delhi's Anand Vihar.

He mentioned the expectations from the smog tower project to yield fruitful results and supplement the air quality improvement efforts. A smog tower is designed as a large/medium scale air purifier to reduce air pollution, usually by forcing the air through filters. The Minister also launched the PRANA portal to track the physical and financial status of air action plan implementation for 132 cities.

104 Cities Showed Better Air Quality In 2020

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) quoted the Union Minister speaking about several initiatives of the Central Government to improve the air quality in the country. He said, "With the Prime Minister himself setting a goal for holistic improvement in air quality in 100 cities". He further informed that "86 cities showed better air quality in 2019 compared to 2018, which increased to 104 cities in 2020". EmphasizingEmphasizing the importance of air quality, the Environment Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is actively linking all policy approaches to give paramount importance to conserve public goods like water, air and the Earth.





Built By Tata Projects Limited

The Smog tower's height is over 20 metres in Delhi's Anand Vihar, and the tower is a downdraft type, which essentially means that polluted air enters the tower from the top and clean air comes out from the bottom. The mechanism intends for a localized reduction in the particulate matter in the air.

The tower uses the filtration system designed by the University of Minnesota with an expected efficiency of more than 90 per cent, and 40 fan units inside the tower provide a design airflow of 1000 metre cube per second. Tata Projects Limited have built the tower with NBCC India Limited as its project management consultant.

