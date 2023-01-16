Over 60 Indian Airports To Get Uniform Security Under Centres UDAN Scheme

With the deployment of roughly 1,650 troops, more than 60 airports operating in tier-two and tier-three cities under the Centre's regional connectivity plan UDAN would soon be placed under a thorough anti-terror security cover of armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers, according to officials.

The idea is seeking the home ministry's final approval. The "extremely significant security measure" necessary for the safety of passengers taking flights from tiny air terminals across India was finalised by the bureau of civil aviation security (BCAS) in conjunction with the ministry of civil aviation and the CISF.

There is no common strategy for the security of airports; some, like Shimla, which are part of the regional connectivity project, are guarded by the CISF, while the remainder is secured by various state police forces or their special armed units.

The Union government introduced the regional air connectivity programme known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) on October 21, 2016, intending to promote regional air connectivity and lower the cost of air travel for the general public living in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in charge of carrying out the expansive plan of the Narendra Modi administration, while the civil aviation ministry serves as the regulatory body.

The most recent blueprint, which PTI obtained, states that 57 security personnel, including 27 armed individuals from the CISF and the remainder from licenced private security firms, will be stationed at each of the airports operating under the UDAN scheme.

Upgraded Manpower, Security Measures