Over 60 Indian Airports To Get Uniform Security Under Centres UDAN Scheme

Good Governance
Over 60 Indian Airports To Get Uniform Security Under Centre's UDAN Scheme

India,  16 Jan 2023 1:48 PM GMT

The "extremely significant security measure" necessary for the safety of passengers taking flights from tiny air terminals across India was finalised by the bureau of civil aviation security (BCAS), in conjunction with the ministry of civil aviation and the CISF.

With the deployment of roughly 1,650 troops, more than 60 airports operating in tier-two and tier-three cities under the Centre's regional connectivity plan UDAN would soon be placed under a thorough anti-terror security cover of armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers, according to officials.

The idea is seeking the home ministry's final approval. The "extremely significant security measure" necessary for the safety of passengers taking flights from tiny air terminals across India was finalised by the bureau of civil aviation security (BCAS) in conjunction with the ministry of civil aviation and the CISF.

Uniform Security Plan Across Nation

There is no common strategy for the security of airports; some, like Shimla, which are part of the regional connectivity project, are guarded by the CISF, while the remainder is secured by various state police forces or their special armed units.

The Union government introduced the regional air connectivity programme known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) on October 21, 2016, intending to promote regional air connectivity and lower the cost of air travel for the general public living in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in charge of carrying out the expansive plan of the Narendra Modi administration, while the civil aviation ministry serves as the regulatory body.

The most recent blueprint, which PTI obtained, states that 57 security personnel, including 27 armed individuals from the CISF and the remainder from licenced private security firms, will be stationed at each of the airports operating under the UDAN scheme.

Upgraded Manpower, Security Measures

A senior home ministry official said, "The CISF will get the fresh manpower to guard all the UDAN airports from the pool of 3,049 posts that were abolished recently, from the airports that it is guarding, and replaced by hiring a total of 1,924 private security personnel for these tasks", reported NDTV.

The 57 workers who are required to be stationed at each airport as part of the regional connectivity initiative will have sleeping facilities provided by the relevant state government and the AAI. Security devices and tools such as handheld metal detectors for passenger frisking and baggage scanning x-ray machines will also be installed.

Because the terminals are so small and there are so few flights from them, these facilities are not required to be on the airport grounds. In other instances, the CISF will draw its manpower from its nearest available security unit, from where the troops can make a short trip to be in place before the departure. The accommodation amenities can be given at a nearby government barrack or residential unit.

The plan provided to the home ministry has kept costs in check and security measures effective because the passenger tickets under the UDAN scheme are inexpensive.

Overall control of the anti-terror and anti-hijack cover will rest with the CISF. Additionally, it will guarantee the quick reaction team (QRT) model of monitoring and protecting the terminal, with troops posted at strategic locations to counter any terrorist assault attempts.

The strategy states that the BCAS would certify and provide licences to private security employees for each airport, while the CISF will deploy close to 1,650 personnel to protect airports as part of the regional connectivity programme.

