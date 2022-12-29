Miraculous Aide! Airport Ground Staff Helps Man Board Flight On Time For Father's Last Rites

It is a surreal feeling to receive much-needed help at the most unexpected moments. A passenger at the Delhi airport was lucky enough to experience this feeling recently when he was travelling home to attend the funeral rites of his late father.

Traveling from a town in France, the man thought he wouldn't make it to Chennai on time, but right then, help appeared in the form of a man dressed in his orange uniform!

Miraculous Intervention

Yogesh Parmar, a behavioural scientist an public speaker, was in a remote town in southern France when his father passed away. In the post he shared on LinkedIn, he wrote, "A series of small & big miracles - none more visible than what this 21-year-old ground staff worker pulled off - manifested to ensure I land in time to kiss him good-bye one final time."

He explained that the aircraft landed in Delhi with less than thirty minutes left for the domestic connection. "Even with an expedited immigration, I had all of fifteen minutes in hand by the time I was out," he stated. When he was about to book the next flight, which would take him to Chennai for the last rites of his father, a man approached him. "I don't remember how or where or when he appeared. It cannot be ruled out that he didn't drop from the sky in that exact moment", the post read.

"When I told him the reason I needed to be on the flight, he responded with a simple 'main pohachaunga aapko' (I will get you there). We sprinted through the customs, out of the international terminal, and crossed over to the gigantic domestic side of the T3", he added.

'He Got Me To Paa'

When the duo reached the security counter, they found out that the airline had canceled his boarding due to a 'no-show.' Yogesh was informed that even if they did reissue a boarding pass, there was no way he would make it to the gate in time.

Taking the risk, Yogesh requested a 'no guarantee' boarding pass to be issued, hoping to reach the gate in time. But it was only the timely intervention and help from the ground staff employee that helped Yogesh.

After negotiating with multiple sets of higher-ups, over whom he had no influence whatsoever, the ground staff employee managed to get the flight delayed by five minutes.

"He got me on the flight. He got me to Chennai on time. He got me to paa", the post said.

Yogesh continued in the post, "I don't remember him not believing - even for a moment - this was not going to happen. Grace came dressed in orange on that day. Those 90 minutes with his mortal remains are - and will remain - the most precious moments in life."

Netizens Show Gratitude

LinkedIn users appreciated the employee's efforts in ensuring that the passenger, a stranger no less, reaches on time to see his father for the last time.

"Angels appear in front of you when you need them the most. And they don't wear capes or halos! They are normal people like us with large hearts and unbeatable positive attitudes," wrote one user.

Other users stated that Yogesh's public appreciation of the man is a reminder for all to be gracious and humble and to thank those who help us profusely. The emphasis on being kind and helpful was pointed out by many. Several others stated that their faith in humanity was restored and that people with a 'never say didi spirit never lose.

