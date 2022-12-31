All section
Caste discrimination
Achieving Milestones! Over 1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Centres Operational In India Before December 31

Image Credit- NHP, NHP

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Achieving Milestones! Over 1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Centres Operational In India Before December 31

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

India,  31 Dec 2022 10:01 AM GMT

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

The Wellness Centres have exceeded 8.5 teleconsultations via e-Sanjeevni, where approximately four lakh teleconsultations take place daily, as part of efforts to ensure that healthcare services are accessible to the country's most remote areas.

India has achieved a critical milestone in strengthening the country's health infrastructure by operationalising 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs) before December 31; the Union Ministry informed on December 30 (Friday).

These centres aim to provide Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) by enhancing and extending the current reproductive and child health (RCH) and communicable diseases services, adding services for non-communicable diseases (commonly hypertension, diabetes, and the three most common cancers of the mouth, breast, and cervix), and gradually introducing primary healthcare services for mental health, ENT, ophthalmology, and oral health.

To Improve Population's Access To Primary Healthcare

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, congratulated the country and said that India had accomplished the objective it had set for itself. According to Mandaviya, he performed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wish, who wanted to open 1.5 lakh AB-HWCs nationwide by the 2022 end.

The facilities would undoubtedly improve the population's access to primary healthcare. He wrote on Twitter, "The Modi government fulfils the pledge it takes! In the 2019 election manifesto, the BJP had promised to set up 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres in the country by 2022. PM @NarendraModi ji's government has accomplished that today by taking health facilities to the doorstep of the last person."

Further, PM Modi also praised the effort of completing the task ahead of schedule, stating that these centres would work to offer citizens convenient access to primary healthcare facilities. He wrote on Twitter, "India's prosperity lies in healthy citizens only. These health and wellness centres set up in record numbers will play a big role in this direction. This achievement is going to fill a new energy in New India."

More Than 1.60 Crore Wellness Sessions Conducted

According to the ministry, AB-HWCs have exceeded 8.5 teleconsultations via e-Sanjeevni, where approximately four lakh teleconsultations take place daily, as part of efforts to ensure that healthcare services are accessible to the country's most remote areas, reported The Print.

More than 86.90 crore beneficiaries have been tested for NCDs, including 29.9 crores for hypertension, 25.56 crores for diabetes, 17.44 crore for oral cancer, 8.27 crore for breast cancer, and 5.66 crores for cervical cancer, it added.

In the interest of the general welfare of society, AB-HWCs also organise wellness sessions on Yoga, Zumba, Cyclathons, and Walkathons in addition to outlining suggestions on food, physical activity, positive parenting, quitting tobacco and alcohol use, among other topics. Additionally, more than 1.60 crore wellness programmes have been held at these facilities.

Also Read: Ayushman Bharat Scheme Extends Inclusive Healthcare Services To Transgender People

Writer : Hardik Bhardwaj
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Ayushman Bharat 
Ayushman Bharat Wellness Centres 
PM Modi 
Health ministry 
Mansukh Mandaviya 

