Ayushman Bharat Scheme Extends Inclusive Healthcare Services To Transgender People

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was envisioned as a national public health insurance fund provision to make health services accessible and affordable for the low-income earners in India.

Adding on to the ambitious initiative, the central Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that composite healthcare services would be made available to the transgender community with annual insurance coverage of ₹5 Lakh per beneficiary. Building on the same, the minister praised the move as "one of its kind" in the country.

Establishing A Rightful And Respectable Access To Healthcare

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 24 August between Dr R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) and R Subramanyam, Secretary at the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to include a composite healthcare service provision for Transgender persons under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, who have hailed it as a one of its kind move in the country, ensuring a rightful and respectable space for transgenders to avail healthcare. Tweeting about the decision, the minister said,

As per the scheme, the ministry of social justice and empowerment (MOSJE) would allocate an annual fund of ₹5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary. The comprehensive healthcare package would include Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS), hormone treatment for transgenders, and other customised packages that could consist of hormonal therapy, laser ablation surgery, and so on.



The Deccan Herald reported that the MoU was signed at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in honour of the architect of the Indian constitution, who fought for an inclusive society with equality across all population groups in the country.

Who Can Avail Of The Healthcare Benefits?

As per the MoU, the healthcare benefits extend to transgender persons across the country, holding a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for transgender persons. They would qualify under the scheme's provisions and can avail treatment at any of the hospitals enlisted under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme.

The provisions were curated, keeping in mind the stigma and exclusion the community has been facing for a long time. The inclusive healthcare benefits were then described as a significant step toward combating this stigma. Emphasising the same, the minister acknowledged the many systematic steps that were being adopted by the government to recognise the rights and ensure the transgender community's welfare. As a part of this, the government has been attempting to incorporate welfare packages within the spaces of education, health support, livelihood opportunities, skill enhancement, and so on. Slowly but surely, the ministry believes that the marginalised and disadvantaged communities of the population can step out of the social constructs and live a dignified and respectable life.

Penetration Of The Scheme Questioned Over Time

While the scheme was launched under goodwill, several recent reports indicated that it has been able to cover only about 30 per cent of the beneficiaries within four years. The flagship scheme was aimed at providing healthcare to over 55 crore people but has been able to ensure its implementation effectively.

Only one-third of the target populace has been insured since its launch in 2018, despite 18.81 crore individuals having verified under the scheme. In recent times, the scheme also announced co-branding the Ayushman cards with the respective states to ensure that the beneficiaries receive healthcare services offered by both state and central governments.

