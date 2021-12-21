Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Air Ambulance In Four Districts For Prompt Healthcare Services

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday (December 20) officially launched the Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva (air ambulance service) at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in order to provide health services to all individuals living in remote and backward areas of the State.

During the first phase, the free service will be made available for individuals living in four districts of Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada and Kalahandi. With the launching of the initiative, CM Patnaik stated that the people of these districts will now be able to get better health services.

Better Health Services

The new scheme will also benefit people who are from the weaker sections of society and further bridge the gap in healthcare services.

Speaking about it, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said that all critical patients will be airlifted to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar if required. A team of doctors, which will also include a urologist and cardiologist, made the inaugural trip to Malkangiri to treat patients who were picked through the process of teleconsultation earlier.

Cardiologists, nephrologists and neurologists from corporate hospitals and medical colleges, mainly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, will be flown to the four different district headquarters hospitals where operation theatres and diagnostic facilities have already been set up for offering specialised care to patients.

