Odisha Grabs Top Spot In State Ranking For Implementation Of National Food Security Act- Check Full List

Image Credit: Unsplash and Facebook (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Snehadri Sarkar

Odisha,  7 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-07T13:08:35+05:30check update history

Piyush Goyal, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister, officially released the 'State Ranking Index for NFSA' 2022 during a conference of state food ministers on food and nutrition security in India.

Odisha grabbed the top spot in the state ranking for implementing the National Food Security Act (NFSA) through ration shops in India. It is closely followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, the government revealed on July 5.

Piyush Goyal, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister, officially released the 'State Ranking Index for NFSA' 2022 during a conference of state food ministers on food and nutrition security in the country, reported Business Standard. Tripura has obtained the first rank out of all the special category states (the North-Eastern states, Himalayan states, and the Island states). Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is second, and Sikkim grabbed the third position.

In spite of the logistical limitations in these places, they still managed to display a significantly high degree of accomplishment in comparison to the general category states as well, the report revealed.

How Did Other States Perform?

According to the government's official ranking data, Odisha sits at the first position with a total score of 0.836. It's then followed by Uttar Pradesh with 0.797 points and Andhra Pradesh with a score of 0.794.

Meanwhile, Gujarat grabbed fourth place and was closely followed by Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu. Others states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu made up the top 10 of the list.

Kerala, meanwhile, secured a ranking of 11, with Telangana (12th), Maharashtra (13th), West Bengal (14th) and Rajasthan (15th). 16th place Punjab is followed by Haryana (17), Delhi (18), Chhattisgarh (19) and Goa (20) to complete the top 20 ranked Indian states.

The present edition of the Index gauges the effectiveness of NFSA implementation majorly through initiatives and operations under TPDS (Targeted Public Distribution System).

Also Read: Twitter Calls For Judicial Review Of Indian Content Takedown Orders: Report

Piyush Goyal 
Odisha 
Naveen Patnaik 

