All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Good News! Odisha Govt Announces Social Security Scheme For Newspaper Hawkers

Image Credits: PixabayNDTV

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Good News! Odisha Govt Announces Social Security Scheme For Newspaper Hawkers

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Odisha,  2 Dec 2021 4:28 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-02T10:08:07+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Newspaper hawkers across the state will be identified and registered. The records of the same will be maintained digitally and an identity card will be provided to them.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A good governance example has been set by the Odisha government by announcing relief measures for newspapers hawkers in the state. All the newspaper hawkers will be identified and registered. The records of the same will be maintained digitally by Information and Public Relations department and an identity card will be provided to them.

"Newspaper hawkers registered with Odisha Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board (OUWSSB) will be provided with social security. Under the scheme, in the event of a hawker's death due to an accident, an assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to their next of kin and in the case of natural death, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided," a statement released by the Chief Minister's office said as reported by The Indian Express.

Benefits Under The Scheme

If any newspaper hawker meets with an accident and is inured with a permanent disability, he/she will get an assistance amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. In case of partial disability (loss of both limbs), the person will get an assistance of Rs 80,000 and in the case of partial disability (loss of one limb), the person will get an assistance of Rs 40,000.

Odisha government is also going to provide one special assistance of Rs 3,000 each to all registered newspaper hawkers in two phases from the Chief Ministers' relief Fund.

"The pandemic affected newspaper circulation, and indirectly affected the hawkers as well. They perform a crucial function and it was felt they must be covered under a social security scheme as well," a senior official from the CMO told The Indian Express.

Also Read: Over 6 Lakh Indians Repudiated Citizenship In Last Five Years: Govt

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Odisha newspaper hawker scheme 
odisha 
Print Media 
Odisha Government schemes 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X