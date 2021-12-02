Good News! Odisha Govt Announces Social Security Scheme For Newspaper Hawkers

A good governance example has been set by the Odisha government by announcing relief measures for newspapers hawkers in the state. All the newspaper hawkers will be identified and registered. The records of the same will be maintained digitally by Information and Public Relations department and an identity card will be provided to them.



"Newspaper hawkers registered with Odisha Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board (OUWSSB) will be provided with social security. Under the scheme, in the event of a hawker's death due to an accident, an assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to their next of kin and in the case of natural death, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided," a statement released by the Chief Minister's office said as reported by The Indian Express.



Benefits Under The Scheme

If any newspaper hawker meets with an accident and is inured with a permanent disability, he/she will get an assistance amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. In case of partial disability (loss of both limbs), the person will get an assistance of Rs 80,000 and in the case of partial disability (loss of one limb), the person will get an assistance of Rs 40,000.



Odisha government is also going to provide one special assistance of Rs 3,000 each to all registered newspaper hawkers in two phases from the Chief Ministers' relief Fund.

"The pandemic affected newspaper circulation, and indirectly affected the hawkers as well. They perform a crucial function and it was felt they must be covered under a social security scheme as well," a senior official from the CMO told The Indian Express.

