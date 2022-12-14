All section
Caste discrimination
National Energy Conservation Day 2022: President To Launch EV Yatra Portal, Mobile App To Promote E-Mobility

Image Credits: Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

National Energy Conservation Day 2022: President To Launch EV Yatra Portal, Mobile App To Promote E-Mobility

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

India,  14 Dec 2022 12:58 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

To provide information on numerous federal and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has launched a website and a mobile app to make in-car navigation to the nearby public EV recharge easier.

On National Energy Conservation Day, President Droupadi Murmu will unveil an EV yatra portal and a mobile application that effectively enables in-vehicle navigation to the closest public EV charger. During the event, the President will also give out the National Energy Conservation Awards and the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards.

December 14 has been celebrated in the country as National Energy Conservation Day since 1991. The celebrations are organised annually by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the ministry of power to recognise the country's achievements in energy efficiency and conservation.

The event's main highlights include The National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA), The National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA), a National painting competition for school children, the EV-Yatra portal and a mobile app launch, and a session on cutting-edge innovations in energy efficiency

Promoting E-Mobility In The Country

To provide information on numerous federal and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has launched a website and a mobile app to make in-car navigation to the nearby public EV recharge easier.

Additionally, BEE has created a web portal enabling Charging Point Operators (CPOs) to enter their charging information into the National Online Database safely, according to Business Standard.

The EV-Yatra app allows users to pre-book a charging station. It works with most devices and is available for download from both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. There are presently English and Hindi versions available.

Building A Robust Public Charging Infrastructure

Going forward, a robust public charging infrastructure will support the government's aggressive drive for EV adoption. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH), stated recently that there are approximately 5,151 active public charging stations for the approximately 18 lakh registered electric vehicles running on the road. Some of the major EV marketplaces in the country are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

The EV market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 94.4% from 2021 to 2030. Targeted government measures to encourage manufacturers and customers to purchase EVs, rising gasoline prices, and strict greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards have aided the sector's expansion.

Also Read: A Look At What India Should Learn On National Energy Conservation Day

