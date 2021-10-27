All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mission Nari Shakti: Moradabad Girls Become Officials For A Day To Promote Women Empowerment

Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Mission Nari Shakti: Moradabad Girls Become Officials For A Day To Promote Women Empowerment

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Uttar Pradesh,  27 Oct 2021 12:30 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

On October 26, girls in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district were given the opportunity to hold significant district positions under the 'Mission Nari Shakti'

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Under 'Mission Nari Shakti', girls in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) were given a great chance to occupy district positions such as district magistrate (DM), senior superintendent of police (SSP), chief development officer (CDO) and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on Tuesday, October

'Mission Nari Shakti' is a State Government initiative to empower women, implant confidence and a sense of security in women and ignite a desire to do something for society.

Initiative To Build Confidence In Women

" The State government is running this important initiative. Still, a lot is to be done for females, and with that thinking, the state government is carrying out various programmes. Under Mission Nari Shakti, talented girls have been given a chance to occupy major positions in the district for a day to make women self-reliant, secure, and financially empowered. This initiative will instil confidence in them, a desire to do something different for the society and help them link with the mainstream of society," NDTV quoted Shalendra Singh, the District Magistrate of Moradabad, as saying.

Girls who were given these important posts under this initiative were thrilled to occupy the offices for a few hours. They lauded the initiative and said that it would be highly beneficial for them in their careers.

Sandhya Bhati, a student from the Akansha Vidyapeeth, was made district magistrate for a day. " I was given a chance to become DM for two hours, listen to various kinds of problems of the people and find solutions for them. Mission Nari Shakti is being done to promote women empowerment, and I felt proud today. I am extremely thankful to the DM and Principal for this golden opportunity. I want to join the armed forces in future. Women get to learn a lot through these meaningful initiatives. Such programmes increase one's motivation and ignite a desire to do something," she said.

Similarly, Iqra, a Class 12 student studying in Moradabad Government College, was made Superintendent of Police. " I feel extremely proud. My seniors taught me how to listen to the problems of the people," added Khushi, another participant.

Also Read : Fighting Pollution! Chandigarh Administration Set To Make City Carbon-Neutral By 2030


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Abbas Rizvi
Moradabad 
Uttar Pradesh 
Women Empowerment 
Mission Nari Shakti 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X