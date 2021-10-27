All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fighting Pollution! Chandigarh Administration Set To Make City Carbon-Neutral By 2030

Image Credits: Wikimapia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Fighting Pollution! Chandigarh Administration Set To Make City Carbon-Neutral By 2030

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Chandigarh,  27 Oct 2021 7:53 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Carbon neutral means that any carbon dioxide (CO2) which is released into the atmosphere from a company's activities is balanced by an equivalent amount being removed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Due to rising pollution levels, the Chandigarh administration has decided to make the city carbon-free by 2030. In a two-day workshop called 'Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond', the Chandigarh administrator, Banwari Lal Purohit, discussed the plan and started the workshop at Hotel Mountview on Monday, October 25.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has supported the workshop, whose objective is to lay down the desired future roadmap for the city for sustainable improvement of the urban infrastructure.

"Chandigarh needs to keep evolving new paradigms of governance with communities at the core, and increased use of technology to improve its urban infrastructure, services and optimum utilisation of resources. It should keep driving the economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology," said Purohit, as quoted by The Indian Express.

He added that the workshop would allow a good platform for interaction amongst all related stakeholders to meet the common objectives.

Various Challenges Ahead

UT Adviser Dharam Pal that there are several challenges ahead that need to be addressed in the future. He said that the administration would make Chandigarh a regional hub for health, education, commerce, IT, service, manufacturing of microchip, future planning of rural areas, medical instruments, readiness for climate change, including the possibility of making UT carbon-neutral by 2030.

He said that the current focus areas of the administration are the smart city, clean city, green city, preserving cultural heritage and protecting and developing plans for 23 villages.

A senior official said that carbon neutral means that any carbon dioxide (CO2) which is released into the atmosphere from a company's activities is balanced by an equivalent amount being removed.

The workshop will continue till October 26 and two thematic groups on vital thematic areas will present their ideas and findings.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Gang Ties Children To Tree; Forces Them To Smoke 'Bheedi'; Video Goes Viral

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Chandigarh administration 
Carbon free 
carbon neutral 
Pollution in India 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X