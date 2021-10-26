Bengaluru: Gang Ties Children To Tree; Forces Them To Smoke 'Bheedi'; Video Goes Viral

In a horrific incident, two children were allegedly assaulted and later tied to a tree by a gang and forced them to smoke 'beedis' inside a government school premises at Mahadevapura in East Bengaluru. The incident took place on Saturday, October 23, and the video has gone viral since then.

The children harassed by the gang are aged between 11 and 13. Six people, including five minors, have been arrested so far, police said.



"The gang consistently ragged and tortured these kids in the area. Police have arrested a man named Vivek (18) and five other minors," a senior police officer of Mahadevapura police station said.



According to the police, the incident came to the limelight when one of the children went home and informed the parents about the harassment and cried, The Indian Express reported.

Police To Increase Patrols In Area

After the video went viral, a few residents complained to former corporator S Srikanth of Devasandra ward, and he approached the local police.



"These horrifying incidents are happening in the area and schools are not safe. The police should immediately start patrolling near the schools often to stop these kinds of things," S Srikanth said.



Bengaluru Whitefield division police have taken a suo moto case. "We have detained all six accused, including an 18-year-old mechanic and are investigating the matter. We will increase patrols in the area, especially near schools, parks and playgrounds," Whitefield division deputy commissioner of police D Devaraj said.



One of the accused Vivek is in judicial custody, while others have been booked under various sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.

