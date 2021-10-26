All section
Bengaluru: Gang Ties Children To Tree; Forces Them To Smoke Bheedi; Video Goes Viral

Image Credits: NDTV (Video Screenshot), Pixabay

The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru: Gang Ties Children To Tree; Forces Them To Smoke 'Bheedi'; Video Goes Viral

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  26 Oct 2021 11:42 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The incident took place on Saturday, October 23. Six people, including five minors, have been arrested so far.

In a horrific incident, two children were allegedly assaulted and later tied to a tree by a gang and forced them to smoke 'beedis' inside a government school premises at Mahadevapura in East Bengaluru. The incident took place on Saturday, October 23, and the video has gone viral since then.

The children harassed by the gang are aged between 11 and 13. Six people, including five minors, have been arrested so far, police said.

"The gang consistently ragged and tortured these kids in the area. Police have arrested a man named Vivek (18) and five other minors," a senior police officer of Mahadevapura police station said.

According to the police, the incident came to the limelight when one of the children went home and informed the parents about the harassment and cried, The Indian Express reported.

Police To Increase Patrols In Area

After the video went viral, a few residents complained to former corporator S Srikanth of Devasandra ward, and he approached the local police.

"These horrifying incidents are happening in the area and schools are not safe. The police should immediately start patrolling near the schools often to stop these kinds of things," S Srikanth said.

Bengaluru Whitefield division police have taken a suo moto case. "We have detained all six accused, including an 18-year-old mechanic and are investigating the matter. We will increase patrols in the area, especially near schools, parks and playgrounds," Whitefield division deputy commissioner of police D Devaraj said.

One of the accused Vivek is in judicial custody, while others have been booked under various sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Gang ties children 
Children Tortured 
Bengaluru Police 

