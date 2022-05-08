All section
Breakfast For Children In Schools Among 5 New Schemes, CM Stalin Celebrates First Anniversary In Office

Image Credit: Twitter/ M.K. Stalin

Good Governance
Tamil Nadu,  8 May 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said 60-70 per cent of electoral promises made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election have been fulfilled through the assurance was to implement them over a period of 5 years.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin celebrated one year in power while the main Opposition party, AIADMK, boycotted the session calling it 'false' propaganda. Amongst the new initiatives, CM announced a new nutrition scheme for children under six years of age, urban clinics and schools of excellence based on the Delhi model of the extension of the 'Chief Minister in your constituency' plan across all the 234 Assembly segments. Governor RN Ravi greeted the government and extended his best wishes.

In his one-hour long address in the state assembly, Chief Minister Stalin said that his government followed a social justice-driven Dravidian model for governance. Moreover, he added that his government had already fulfilled 60 to 70 per cent of the promises it had made in the 2021 election campaign. He said, "I will not say that I have achieved everything in 1 year. I could say that we have done more than what is possible within a year".

Five New Initiatives

Stalin added that children in Classes 1 to 5 would be provided with nutritious breakfast on all working days. The scheme's first phase would be implemented in certain corporations, municipalities, and remote villages before a phased extension. Moreover, a study found that children aged six years lacked nutrition and did not have age-specific weight or height. Therefore, the special nutrition scheme would cover diagnosis, medical and nutritional support, Hindustan Times reported.

The Chief Minister announced that as per his recent visit to Delhi, top-notch 'Schools of Excellence (SoE) with all amenities and these institutions would also nurture individual talent and work towards the personality development of children. Moreover, he also announced Urban clinics, which would have a doctor, nurse, pharmacist and assistant.

These clinics have been scheduled to function from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Under the CM in your Constituency scheme, Stalin mentioned that ₹1,000 crores would be allocated this year and MLAs from every constituency are required to mention ten need-based essential projects.

Financial Crunch, Differing Opinions With Centre

He also added that a financial crunch and differing opinions from the centre were some of the obstacles that led to a delay in implementing specific schemes and programs. He said that if the state had not faced the abovementioned issues, it could have 'devised many more schemes'.

Stalin also travelled in a state-run bus and interacted with his fellow passengers. Free of cost bus service to women across the state was one of the pre-polls promises for the 2021 elections.

Also Read: Going Green: Gujarat Farmer Builds Battery-Based Tractor To Counter Rising Fuel Costs

Select A Tag 
MK Stalin 
new initiatives 
one year 
good governance 

