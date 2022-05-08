All section
Going Green: Gujarat Farmer Builds Battery-Based Tractor To Counter Rising Fuel Costs

Image Credit: News18

Uplifting
Going Green: Gujarat Farmer Builds Battery-Based Tractor To Counter Rising Fuel Costs

Gujarat,  8 May 2022

Maheshbhai Bhoot from Gujarat's Jamnagar district has built a battery-powered Vyom tractor for use in his fields as fuel prices skyrocket. On a single charge, the Lithium battery runs the tractor for 10 hours.

A Gujarat-based farmer has developed an electric tractor, 'Vyom', to escape the skyrocketing fuel prices. The lithium-battery power can run up to 10 hours on a single charge. The 34-year-old Maheshbhai Bhoot has a bachelor's degree in business and later acquired the ISO certification in the e-rickshaw course.

The Vyom tractor has been built with a 72-watt lithium battery, which would not require a change very often.

Over 8,70,000 EVs Registered In India

The tractor has been built with several sophisticated mechanisms; for instance, the speed could be monitored and managed through a cellphone, News18 reported. A resident of Pipper village of Kalawad Taluka of the Jamnagar district, the 34-year-old shares the profession with his father, Maheshbhai Keshubhai Bhut.

The rising fuel prices and global warming have brought electric vehicles into focus in the last few years. As per Nitin Gadkari, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said over 8,70,000 EVs are registered in India. Moreover, the central government and several state governments are pushing for EVs since they play a significant role in achieving global climate goals.

Youth From Assam Developed E-Bike

Similar instances of the youth coming up with innovative electric commute alternatives have picked up pace since the threats of rising inflation, fuel prices and accelerating global warming emerged. Recently, Samrat Nath, a youngster from Assam, came up with the concept of an e-bicycle which was 'anti-theft'. The youth mentioned that if anybody tried to steal his cycle, he would get an alert on his phone and activate an alarm. Nath also developed a mobile application that could control his bike from any corner of the world.

Also Read: Journalist Charged For Defaming UP Government For 'Roti-Salt' Midday Meal Dies Of Cancer

