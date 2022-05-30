Change For Good! Meghalaya Govt Launches Fellowship Programme To Take Rural Entrepreneurship To Remote Areas

Meghalaya, a state known for its beautiful landscapes, diverse culture, unique traditions and cuisines, is also home to many socio-economic and developmental issues. The remoteness, terrain and lack of rural infrastructure add multiple layers to these challenges.

To combat these socio-economic problems, rural entrepreneurship is a way to develop innovative solutions to local challenges and start a paradigm shift. However, there is a limited supportive ecosystem and resources for those entrepreneurs.



Now, the Meghalaya government has decided to support rural entrepreneurs to become drivers of change and socio-economic development by initiating the PRIME-Sauramandala Rural Entrepreneurship Fellowship (PSREF). The programme will empower and give opportunities to the local youth to learn and contribute in shaping the future of their communities and the state.

Once In A Lifetime Opportunity For Young Changemakers

PSREF is once in a lifetime opportunity for young changemakers to actively contribute to the development of underdeveloped rural areas. The 18-months (Fellows), respectively 12-months (Associate) program is a rural development initiative in collaboration with Sauramandala Foundation.



Under this programme, each PRIME Fellow and two local PRIME Associates from Meghalaya will be placed in dedicated remote blocks of the state where they will actively promote rural entrepreneurship. The PRIME Associates from Meghalaya will act as local guides for the PRIME Fellows. The teams will identify the most promising rural entrepreneurs in the respective blocks and villages, understand their challenges and handhold them on topics like Value Chain Development, Technology & Machinery Deployment, Branding & Packaging, Frugal Innovation, Pricing & Unit Economics, Market Linkages, Funding and more.

The Associates and Fellows will help those entrepreneurs reach their potential and become role models, igniting a mindset change towards entrepreneurship and away from regular government jobs among the youth.

"A lot of educated and skilled youth of today want to give something back to society. The fellowship is the perfect opportunity to utilise their skills and channel their passions to benefit rural communities," Flo Oberhofer, Program Head, PRIME Meghalaya, told The Logical Indian.

"They will also gain valuable insights from the grassroots and become part of a unique community of changemakers. For someone who hopes to work on topics of entrepreneurship development, startups, incubation or policy questions, these hands-on lessons and experiences will be invaluable," he added.

Career In Rural Entrepreneurship

Being part of a unique and exclusive PSREF community that extends into the PRIME ecosystem, the Fellows and Associates will be in regular exchange with their peers, the PRIME-Sauramandala team, and renowned mentors from industry academia and the startup realm that will guide them in accomplishing their tasks.



The exposure and knowledge gained during the PSREF will prepare the PRIME Fellows and PRIME Associates for a career in rural development,



startup incubation or entrepreneurship promotion with high-level national and international organisations. In addition, it will inspire them to start an entrepreneurial journey themselves. Upon graduation, they will receive an extensive certificate outlining their accomplishments and work area.

"Rural Meghalaya is full of opportunities and entrepreneurship potential. With this fellowship, we hope to unlock that potential by taking the Entrepreneurship ecosystem to the last mile," Nagakarthik MP, founder of Sauramandala Foundation, said.

Creating Local Champions

The impact that is expected to be made through this programme is hand-holding local entrepreneurs to grow, while at the same time creating local champions among the youth associates, which can contribute to a sustainable and long-term mindset change at the village level. At the same time, the Fellows will gather significant experience and share the stories they learned about Meghalaya, its beauty and its potential across the country and the world.



It is expected to work with at least 400 village-level entrepreneurs over a period of 3 years of PSREF. At the same time, it is expected to help those entrepreneurs create over 1,000 new job opportunities for youngsters in the state and impact more than 10,000 people positively.



"We are looking forward to receiving applications from our young people of Meghalaya as well as young changemakers from across India for the open roles as fellows and associates," Chief Minister Conrad Sharma said.

Also Read: Bihar Govt To Use Mathematical Modelling To Get Flood Alert 5 Days In Advance