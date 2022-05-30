All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Change For Good! Meghalaya Govt Launches Fellowship Programme To Take Rural Entrepreneurship To Remote Areas

Image Credits: From Source, Twitter

Good Governance

Change For Good! Meghalaya Govt Launches Fellowship Programme To Take Rural Entrepreneurship To Remote Areas

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Meghalaya,  30 May 2022 9:26 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

PSREF is once in a lifetime opportunity for young changemakers to actively contribute to the development of underdeveloped rural areas. The programme will empower local youth to learn and contribute to shaping the future of their communities and the state.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Meghalaya, a state known for its beautiful landscapes, diverse culture, unique traditions and cuisines, is also home to many socio-economic and developmental issues. The remoteness, terrain and lack of rural infrastructure add multiple layers to these challenges.

To combat these socio-economic problems, rural entrepreneurship is a way to develop innovative solutions to local challenges and start a paradigm shift. However, there is a limited supportive ecosystem and resources for those entrepreneurs.

Now, the Meghalaya government has decided to support rural entrepreneurs to become drivers of change and socio-economic development by initiating the PRIME-Sauramandala Rural Entrepreneurship Fellowship (PSREF). The programme will empower and give opportunities to the local youth to learn and contribute in shaping the future of their communities and the state.

Once In A Lifetime Opportunity For Young Changemakers

PSREF is once in a lifetime opportunity for young changemakers to actively contribute to the development of underdeveloped rural areas. The 18-months (Fellows), respectively 12-months (Associate) program is a rural development initiative in collaboration with Sauramandala Foundation.

Under this programme, each PRIME Fellow and two local PRIME Associates from Meghalaya will be placed in dedicated remote blocks of the state where they will actively promote rural entrepreneurship. The PRIME Associates from Meghalaya will act as local guides for the PRIME Fellows. The teams will identify the most promising rural entrepreneurs in the respective blocks and villages, understand their challenges and handhold them on topics like Value Chain Development, Technology & Machinery Deployment, Branding & Packaging, Frugal Innovation, Pricing & Unit Economics, Market Linkages, Funding and more.

The Associates and Fellows will help those entrepreneurs reach their potential and become role models, igniting a mindset change towards entrepreneurship and away from regular government jobs among the youth.

"A lot of educated and skilled youth of today want to give something back to society. The fellowship is the perfect opportunity to utilise their skills and channel their passions to benefit rural communities," Flo Oberhofer, Program Head, PRIME Meghalaya, told The Logical Indian.

"They will also gain valuable insights from the grassroots and become part of a unique community of changemakers. For someone who hopes to work on topics of entrepreneurship development, startups, incubation or policy questions, these hands-on lessons and experiences will be invaluable," he added.

Career In Rural Entrepreneurship

Being part of a unique and exclusive PSREF community that extends into the PRIME ecosystem, the Fellows and Associates will be in regular exchange with their peers, the PRIME-Sauramandala team, and renowned mentors from industry academia and the startup realm that will guide them in accomplishing their tasks.

The exposure and knowledge gained during the PSREF will prepare the PRIME Fellows and PRIME Associates for a career in rural development,

startup incubation or entrepreneurship promotion with high-level national and international organisations. In addition, it will inspire them to start an entrepreneurial journey themselves. Upon graduation, they will receive an extensive certificate outlining their accomplishments and work area.

"Rural Meghalaya is full of opportunities and entrepreneurship potential. With this fellowship, we hope to unlock that potential by taking the Entrepreneurship ecosystem to the last mile," Nagakarthik MP, founder of Sauramandala Foundation, said.

Creating Local Champions

The impact that is expected to be made through this programme is hand-holding local entrepreneurs to grow, while at the same time creating local champions among the youth associates, which can contribute to a sustainable and long-term mindset change at the village level. At the same time, the Fellows will gather significant experience and share the stories they learned about Meghalaya, its beauty and its potential across the country and the world.

It is expected to work with at least 400 village-level entrepreneurs over a period of 3 years of PSREF. At the same time, it is expected to help those entrepreneurs create over 1,000 new job opportunities for youngsters in the state and impact more than 10,000 people positively.

"We are looking forward to receiving applications from our young people of Meghalaya as well as young changemakers from across India for the open roles as fellows and associates," Chief Minister Conrad Sharma said.

Also Read: Bihar Govt To Use Mathematical Modelling To Get Flood Alert 5 Days In Advance

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Meghalaya Govt 
Fellowship Programme 
PSREF 
Rural Entrepreneurship 

Must Reads

Himachal Pradesh: Government's 'Jeevan Dhara' Becomes Lifeline For Remote Population
'Vaapsi' Livelihood Initiative: Enabling Rural India To Become Independent Through Innovative Solutions
Muslim Youth Did Not Assault And Cut off Sadhu's Hair In Madhya Pradesh, Video Viral With False Claim
Old Photo Viral As Telangana CM Awarding Rs 50 Lakh To Boxer Nikhat Zareen After She Won Gold In Boxing
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X