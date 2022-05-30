Bihar Govt To Use Mathematical Modelling To Get Flood Alert 5 Days In Advance

Plagued by the continuous floods which affect millions of lives during the monsoon season in Bihar every year, the state government has deployed modern technology to receive alerts about possible deluges five days in advance.

The government has set up real-time water level monitoring systems at 25 locations, while automatic rainfall stations have been opened in 52 areas. By using mathematical models, the authorities claim that they can identify the places where embankments are under severe pressure. With the monsoon season approaching fast, the government aims to receive information related to the flow of the rivers.



"Information from the mathematical modelling centres will be 90 per cent accurate, enabling the government to launch relief and rescue operations in time," claimed state water resources minister Sanjay Jha, according to The New Indian Express.

Will Help To Prevent Human Lives

Earlier, mathematical models were able to give flood alerts 72 hours in advance. Receiving alerts five days before would likely help the authorities prevent the loss of human lives during floods. The authorities are focusing on five significant rivers Ganga, Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi and Mahananda and their tributaries in the state.



As much as 73.63 per cent of north Bihar's geographical area is considered flood-prone. Out of the 38 districts in the state, 28 get flooded, while 15 of them are worst affected, causing massive loss of property, lives and infrastructure.



Everyday life in Bihar goes out of gear every year due to floods, while people face severe hardship in commuting as roads and railway tracks get submerged.

Also Read: Safe Workplace! UP Govt Says No Duty For Women From 7 PM To 6 AM Without Their Consent