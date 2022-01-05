Mamata Banerjee-Led WB Government Bags 'Award of Excellence' For Its 'Duare Sarkar' Scheme

The West Bengal Government was conferred with ' Award of Excellence under the Project Category of Computer Society of India's e-Governance Awards for its public outreach program 'Duare Sarkar' on January 3.

What Is 'Duare Sarkar'?

The state government launched Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) to deliver some specific schemes at people's doorstep through camps organized at gram panchayat and municipal wards level. The program was launched on December 1, 2020.

These benefits, including health insurance, pensions, scholarships, assured income for farmers, etc., are accessed in more than 25,000 community-level outreach camps. During the first fifty days, services have been delivered to over 13 million citizens.

To ensure an active implementation of the scheme MIS portal has been set up where an array of ICT technologies creating a huge database for registration of citizens are seamlessly integrated, making achievements of such magnitude possible.

Who Conferred The Awards?

The Special Interest Group(SIG) of Computer Science of India(CSI) instituted a series of awards for recognizing the contribution made to eGovernance in the country in 2002-03. The award was given in two categories, state and project, as reported by The New Indian Express.

According to CSI, the website is managed by Information technology professionals in India and is the largest structure in India. The state government got the award a day after it postponed the 'Duare Sarkar' camps due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The next camps are scheduled to be held on February 1. Until Monday, over 1.04 lakh camps for the program have been organized in different state districts, an official said.

Dedicated The Award To People

Dedicating the award to the state's people, the TMC said that providing good governance to the residents will always be a top priority of the Mamata Banerjee administration.

