All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mamata Banerjee-Led WB Government Bags Award of Excellence For Its Duare Sarkar Scheme

Photo Credit: Facebook (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Mamata Banerjee-Led WB Government Bags 'Award of Excellence' For Its 'Duare Sarkar' Scheme

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

West Bengal,  5 Jan 2022 6:42 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The state government launched Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) to deliver some specific schemes at people's doorstep through camps organized at gram panchayat and municipal wards level. The program was launched on December 1, 2020.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The West Bengal Government was conferred with ' Award of Excellence under the Project Category of Computer Society of India's e-Governance Awards for its public outreach program 'Duare Sarkar' on January 3.

What Is 'Duare Sarkar'?

The state government launched Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) to deliver some specific schemes at people's doorstep through camps organized at gram panchayat and municipal wards level. The program was launched on December 1, 2020.

These benefits, including health insurance, pensions, scholarships, assured income for farmers, etc., are accessed in more than 25,000 community-level outreach camps. During the first fifty days, services have been delivered to over 13 million citizens.

To ensure an active implementation of the scheme MIS portal has been set up where an array of ICT technologies creating a huge database for registration of citizens are seamlessly integrated, making achievements of such magnitude possible.

Who Conferred The Awards?

The Special Interest Group(SIG) of Computer Science of India(CSI) instituted a series of awards for recognizing the contribution made to eGovernance in the country in 2002-03. The award was given in two categories, state and project, as reported by The New Indian Express.

According to CSI, the website is managed by Information technology professionals in India and is the largest structure in India. The state government got the award a day after it postponed the 'Duare Sarkar' camps due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The next camps are scheduled to be held on February 1. Until Monday, over 1.04 lakh camps for the program have been organized in different state districts, an official said.

Dedicated The Award To People

Dedicating the award to the state's people, the TMC said that providing good governance to the residents will always be a top priority of the Mamata Banerjee administration.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Detains 18-Yr-Old Girl Alleged Mastermind Behind 'Bulli Bai' App

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Mamata Banerjee 
Duare Sarkar 
Services at Doorstep 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X