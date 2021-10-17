Maharashtra Becomes First In India To Introduce 10 Year Wildlife Action Plan

All section
Image Credits: Wikimedia, Unsplash/Representational Image 

Maharashtra,  17 Oct 2021

The course of action is for 10 years (2021-2030) where the effect of climate change on wildlife and other ecosystems within the state will be recognised and studied, in order to be prepared to tackle it.

Maharashtra became the first state in the country to release a 'Wildlife Action Plan' on Tuesday, October 12. The course of action is for 10 years (2021-2030) where the effect of climate change on wildlife and other ecosystems within the state will be recognised and studied, in order to be prepared to tackle it. It is said to be a guiding document for wildlife conservation that was presented to the state's Wildlife Board by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

What Does It Include?

The state's plan aims to mitigate the problems caused by climate change. Quoted by The Indian Express, the document will give pointers to develop a 'climate action plan in sync with the State Climate Change Action Plan and will emphasise on 'Climate Change Adaptation' and Disaster Risk Reduction.' The plan will, 'take up studies on effects of climate change on flora and fauna; climate adaptation and mitigation and other related research on climate change.' Further, it adds that it is absolutely necessary to 'investigate, quantify and monitor the impacts of climate change on marine biodiversity and its possible relationship with invasive species'.

There are 12 areas around which the plan has been made. Some of them include conservation of the species, control of poaching and illegal wildlife trade, wildlife health management, management of tourism in wildlife areas, conservation awareness and outreach, ensuring sustained funding for wildlife sector, conservation of inland aquatic system, and many others. It will also have the current situation, initiatives taken to improve it as well as the action to be taken in the next decade under the 12 sectors.

Plans For Implementation

A committee will be set up consisting of the specific government departments, governmental and non-governmental organisations that work in the field of wildlife conservation. Speaking to the news publication, an official said, "The structure will enable the field official as well as decision makers to formulate various priority projects on a variety of subject areas for the varied duration and assist in financing the proposed projects for wildlife conservation in the state." The state's Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray made the suggestion about a monitoring committee that will look into the implementation and evaluate it accordingly to see if the proposed initiatives are working or not.

