Caste discrimination
A Welcome Step! Govt To Award Good Samaritans Rs 5,000 For Helping Road Accident Victims

Image Credits: Pixabay(Representative)

Good Governance
A Welcome Step! Govt To Award 'Good Samaritans' Rs 5,000 For Helping Road Accident Victims

India,  6 Oct 2021 10:29 AM GMT

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said people who will save the life of a road accident victim by rushing him/her to the hospital within the 'golden hour' of the mishap will be awarded a cash reward of Rs 5000 and an appreciation letter.

People who will save the life of a road accident victim by rushing him/her to the hospital within the 'golden hour' of the mishap will be awarded a cash reward of Rs 5000 and an appreciation letter. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said the scheme would come in effect from October 15, 2021 till March 31, 2026.

The scheme aims to motivate the general public to help the accident victims in an emergency. It issued guidelines for the "scheme for grant of award to the Good Samaritan who has saved life of a victim of a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing to hospital/trauma Care Centre within the Golden Hour of the accident to provide medical treatment."

10 National Level Awards

Apart from the reward in each case, the ministry will also give ten national-level awards for the most deserving Good Samaritans, which will be selected among those awarded during the whole year. A cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 would be given to them, News18 reported.

As per the guidelines, if more than one good citizen saves the life of more than one accident victim, the amount of award will be Rs 5,000 per victim saved, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000 per Good Samaritan.

'Golden hour' means the 1-hour time period after a traumatic injury during which there is the highest possibility of preventing mortality by giving immediate medical care.

Initial Grant Of Rs 5 Lakh

MoRTH said an initial grant of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the transport department of states and union territories for transferring payment to the Good Samaritan.

According to the guidelines, if the Good Samaritan reports the incident to the police first-hand after verification from a doctor, the police shall acknowledge such person on an official letter pad. Later, the acknowledgement copy needs to be sent to the district appraisal committee by the concerned police station. If the Good Samaritan rushes the victim to the hospital directly, the latter is liable to give all details to the concerned police station.

An individual Good Samaritan can be awarded a maximum of five times in a year, the guidelines stated.

