Maharashtra Govt Grants 3% Funds For Women & Child Development Schemes Under District Annual Plan

The Minister for women and child development Adv. Yashomati Thakur on January 12 revealed that the Maharashtra state government approved 3% funds under the district annual plan with the aim to empower children and women in each district with the help of the Department of Women and Child Development.

"Out of the allocated Rs 15,622 crore by the state government to the District Planning Development Commission, nearly Rs 468 crore will be made available for the various schemes to be implemented for the Women and Child Development schemes", Thakur was quoted as saying by ANI.

She also revealed that the primary objective of the Maharashtra government is to help empower children and women across the state. In order to achieve this, it has been opted to bring in the numerous district level offices of the women and child development department under one umbrella. Furthermore, the land is set to be made available with the help of the collectorate in each district as well. Thakur further added that it has also been proposed to build Mahila and Bal Vikas Bhawan on this plot as well.

Focus On Women And Child Development

According to Maharashtra Minister for women and child development, the decision was taken to undertake construction on the basis of the Amravati pattern which has also been put through an experimental basis in the state. All the required funds for the construction is set to be transferred directly through the District Planning Committee to the Public Works Department.

"These schemes would also include the construction of government begging homes, maintaining the existing begging homes, creating facilities for the rehabilitation of construction workers and Devadasis."

Meanwhile, the state women and child Department also stated that Mahila and Bal Vikas Bhawans will be built at all district levels to help empower women and children.

