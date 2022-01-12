Odisha Govt Extends Maternity Leave To 180 Days From 90 Days For All Employees Of Aided Colleges

The state government of Odisha on January 11 officially announced the extension of maternity leaves of aided college employees who are under the Higher Education Department from 90 to 180 days.

As per a report in ANI, Department of Higher Education officials said:

"State Government has extended Maternity Leave benefit from 90 days to 180 days in favour of eligible women employees of aided colleges under Higher Education Department."

Landmark Decisions From Odisha Govt

On January 10, the state government had also increased the upper age limit from 32 to 38 years for candidates applying for government jobs, a press release stated.

The government also stated that for SC/ST/Social Economically Backward Class (SEBC) and women, the upper age limit is set for 43 years, for SC/ST/SEBC PwD candidates, it is 53 years and for General persons with disabilities (PwD), the maximum age limit is 48 years.

It also added that the Odisha government has been pleased to further enhance the maximum age limit for entering government service to 38 years from 32 years "only for the advertisements made/to be made during the calendar year ie 2021, 2022 and 2023, which is relaxable in case of different reserved categories."

Also Read: Heart-Warming! Elderly Woman Splits Lottery Prize Money With Cashier Who Sold Her The Ticket