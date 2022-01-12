All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Odisha Govt Extends Maternity Leave To 180 Days From 90 Days For All Employees Of Aided Colleges

Photo Credit: Odisha Govt and Unsplash

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Odisha Govt Extends Maternity Leave To 180 Days From 90 Days For All Employees Of Aided Colleges

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Odisha,  12 Jan 2022 8:48 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On January 10, the state government had also increased the upper age limit from 32 to 38 years for candidates applying for government jobs.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The state government of Odisha on January 11 officially announced the extension of maternity leaves of aided college employees who are under the Higher Education Department from 90 to 180 days.

As per a report in ANI, Department of Higher Education officials said:

"State Government has extended Maternity Leave benefit from 90 days to 180 days in favour of eligible women employees of aided colleges under Higher Education Department."

Landmark Decisions From Odisha Govt

On January 10, the state government had also increased the upper age limit from 32 to 38 years for candidates applying for government jobs, a press release stated.

The government also stated that for SC/ST/Social Economically Backward Class (SEBC) and women, the upper age limit is set for 43 years, for SC/ST/SEBC PwD candidates, it is 53 years and for General persons with disabilities (PwD), the maximum age limit is 48 years.

It also added that the Odisha government has been pleased to further enhance the maximum age limit for entering government service to 38 years from 32 years "only for the advertisements made/to be made during the calendar year ie 2021, 2022 and 2023, which is relaxable in case of different reserved categories."

Also Read: Heart-Warming! Elderly Woman Splits Lottery Prize Money With Cashier Who Sold Her The Ticket

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Odisha 
Maternity Leave 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X