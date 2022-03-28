Madhya Pradesh Becomes First State In India To Introduce MBBS Course In Hindi

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is set to become the first state in the country to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

"From this year, the state will become the first to start MBBS course in Hindi. The books are being readied and the new Hindi-based system will start this year. It will be followed by similar Hindi medium engineering education and an identical system for other professional courses," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday, March 27.



"When other countries use their mother tongues for professional education, why should we remain slaves of English? This new system will help remove the inferiority complex among our middle class and lower economic class students from Hindi-speaking backgrounds in villages and towns," he added.

One Of The Significant Announcements

It was one of the many significant announcements made by Chouhan at the end of the two-day brainstorming meet (most extended cabinet meet in India) in hill tourism hotspot Pachmarhi, The New Indian Express reported.



"Every urban area housing population of over 25,000 will have a CM Sanjeevani Clinic to treat most common ailments like cold, cough and fever. It will help to reduce crowding at hospitals. The first of such clinics will begin operations from April 22 and every urban local body will have such clinics within a year. Further, the government will turn all the hospitals in government medical colleges into super-speciality hospitals," CM announced.



The brainstorming meeting also cleared decks for starting a veterinary telemedicine facility and a similar telemedicine facility for crops in the state.



In another first in India, the MP government decided to start 240 hours course in Artificial Intelligence, beginning from Class VIII in all government schools. In addition, the CM announced a statewide water conservation and rainwater harvesting Jalabhishek program from April 11. Further, a Rural Transport Policy will be announced in April to operate buses for connecting every village in the state.



Chouhan announced to re-launch the CM Kanyadan Yojana (community marriage scheme) in a new avatar from April 21 and Ladli Lakshami 2.0 Scheme from May 2.



Also, the popular CM Teerth Darshan Yojana (free pilgrimage scheme) that was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be re-launched next month, with the CM and his cabinet members travelling along with the first batch of pilgrims by four trains to Kashi (Varanasi).



The CM also announced to start imparting most modern school education under his dream project CM Rise Schools in 350 existing government schools from June 13. Once built entirely, the schools will be shifted to new CM Rise School buildings.



"The CM Rise Schools will change the current face of government institutions by introducing schools having smart classrooms, labs, library and well-equipped playgrounds," Chouhan claimed.

