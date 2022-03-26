Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal conducted a review meeting on March 25 regarding the progress of giving health cards to every Delhi citizen and implementing the Health Information Management System (HIMS) in the national capital.

In the meeting, it was decided that along with the implementation of HIMS in 2023, a health card will also be given to every Delhiite.

What Is An E-Health Card?

An e-health card is set to consist of the entire medical history of the cardholder and will allow individuals to get treated at any hospital which is connected to the HIMS. People will also not need to carry any medical documents and reports if they own this card.

"The HIMS aims to revolutionise healthcare management in the state by taking it to global standards. A project of this scale and calibre has never been taken up in India. Notably, the e-Health Cards too, will be the first of their kind in the country where all medical information of the patient will be stored on the cloud," the release was quoted as saying by Mint.

Speaking about the project, Kejriwal stated that it is very important to transform the healthcare facilities of Delhi and ensure that the whole Health Information Management System project is put into place properly by 2023.

Here's How The E-Health Card Works

During the earlier mentioned meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present, and numerous senior department officials.

Delhi CM then went on to say that the government needs to kick start handing out the e-health cards at least three months prior to the HIMS project coming on the ground. He also added that people would be able to utilise the system as soon as it begins functioning. In this way, every resident in Delhi will be getting some benefits from it, and we will allow them to make world-class facilities accessible to all.

Also Read: 63 Out Of 100 Most Polluted Cities Are In India; No Indian Cities Clear WHO's Pollution Guideline