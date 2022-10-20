Know About 'Lifestyle For Environment' Mission By PM Modi & How It Can Help Create A Green Tomorrow!

The United Nations (UN) Chief Antonio Guterres is currently on a three-day visit to India, during which he attended an event relating to the 'Mission LiFE' with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event took place in Gujarat's Kevadiya on October 19 with the top leaders, during which India released the Mission LiFE booklet, tagline and logo. But what is this 'Mission LiFE' initiative by PM Modi, and how will it help shape a better future?

What Is LiFE Mission?

PM Narendra Modi officially launched the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) campaign at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. He called upon all global leaders to join this movement to safeguard nature by adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle.

The Prime Minister had also urged to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards "mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to preserve and protect the environment for the future. The mission aims to counter the harsh effects of climate change by enforcing macro measures and actions at individual and community levels, reported IndiaToday.

Let's Look At Numbers!

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), if just one billion individuals out of the global population of eight billion take up environment-friendly behaviours in their daily lives, global carbon emission levels could go down by approximately 20 per cent.

PM Modi also stated that the vision of LiFE is to adopt a lifestyle that is in sync with the planet and in no way causes any harm to it. And those people who live such a lifestyle are called "Pro-Planet People".

Other than attending the LiFE event, the UN chief is also set to deliver a public address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai.

Also Read: Who Was Kalmane Kamegowda? Karnataka's 'Pond Man' Who Built Over 17 Ponds In Last 40 Years