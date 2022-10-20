All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Know About Lifestyle For Environment Mission By PM Modi & How It Can Help Create A Green Tomorrow!

Image Credit: Unsplash and Wikipedia (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Know About 'Lifestyle For Environment' Mission By PM Modi & How It Can Help Create A Green Tomorrow!

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  20 Oct 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to UNEP, if just one billion individuals out of the global population of eight billion take up environment-friendly behaviours in their daily lives, global carbon emission levels could go down by approximately 20 per cent.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The United Nations (UN) Chief Antonio Guterres is currently on a three-day visit to India, during which he attended an event relating to the 'Mission LiFE' with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event took place in Gujarat's Kevadiya on October 19 with the top leaders, during which India released the Mission LiFE booklet, tagline and logo. But what is this 'Mission LiFE' initiative by PM Modi, and how will it help shape a better future?

What Is LiFE Mission?

PM Narendra Modi officially launched the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) campaign at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. He called upon all global leaders to join this movement to safeguard nature by adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle.

The Prime Minister had also urged to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards "mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to preserve and protect the environment for the future. The mission aims to counter the harsh effects of climate change by enforcing macro measures and actions at individual and community levels, reported IndiaToday.

Let's Look At Numbers!

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), if just one billion individuals out of the global population of eight billion take up environment-friendly behaviours in their daily lives, global carbon emission levels could go down by approximately 20 per cent.

PM Modi also stated that the vision of LiFE is to adopt a lifestyle that is in sync with the planet and in no way causes any harm to it. And those people who live such a lifestyle are called "Pro-Planet People".

Other than attending the LiFE event, the UN chief is also set to deliver a public address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai.

Also Read: Who Was Kalmane Kamegowda? Karnataka's 'Pond Man' Who Built Over 17 Ponds In Last 40 Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Antonio Guterres 
narendra modi 
PM Modi 
Nature 
Environment 

Must Reads

The Viral Video Shows Davendra Fadnavis Not Letting Eknath Shinde Speak? No, Congress Handles Make False Claim
From Child Marriage To Reaching Top Of Business World: Inspiring Story Of This Indian Entrepreneur's Resilience & Leadership
No, Mass Conservation Event To Buddhism Was Held At Jaipur; Viral Claim Is False!
New Begining To Life! Youngster Helps 75-Yr-Old Ragpicker To Set Up Vegetable Stall, Lauded By Netizens
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X