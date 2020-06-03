How Kerala Govt Is Ensuring Education To Students Without TV, Internet

Reethu Ravi
Virtual classes 'First Bell' begin for State school students in Kerala https://t.co/0KW8bKKAcE pic.twitter.com/qi0Je1R6h4— DD News (@DDNewslive) June 1, 2020
However, according to a study conducted by the General Education Department, nearly 2.6 lakh students in government and aided schools in the state did not have access to television with cable connection or computer/mobile phone with Internet, reported Manorama News.
To facilitate classes for these students who have no access to the internet or television, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening announced that Neighbourhood Study Centres will be set up.
These centres will be set up in local bodies where children have no access to modern communication tools. The centres will have a television, through which the Victers channel can be aired. Social distancing norms will be followed while accommodating the students.
"Those who have lost the classes today need not worry. This is a trial one. After a week, there would be repeat telecast of classes, The expense for launching neighbourhood study centres would be borne by Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) and local-self-governing bodies," the CM said.
KSFE will subsidise 75 per cent of the cost of the new television set in these centres, the CM said.
KITE said that 1.2 lakh laptops, 7,000 projectors and over 4,500 TV sets had been readied for students who need them on a trial basis.
"We have entrusted the class teachers and school headmasters or principals to make sure that students have access to a television or a smartphone or a computer, and Internet for the classes. If not, they should find an alternative for the students to attend the online classes either in real-time or later," Director of Public Instruction (DPI), K Jeevan Babu, was quoted as saying by The News Minute.
