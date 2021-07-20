Kerala Rolls Out 'Pink Protection Project' For Women's Safety

The Kerala Police has launched the "Pink Protection Project" to protect women in public, private and digital spaces. The project was flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in which ten cars, 40 two-wheelers including Royal Enfield bikes and 20 bicycles were allotted. The project aims to prevent dowry-related issues, cyber-bullying, and harassment in public places. The Pink Police Patrol System is one of the 10 components of the project. The components include Pink Janamaithri beat, Pink control room, Pink Shadow, Pink Romeo, counselling facilities and a dedicated mobile application for women protection.T he police will conduct regular home visits to keep a check on the cases of domestic violence.





Pink Protection Project, a new initiative of the State Police to ensure women's safety in public, private & cyber spaces was inaugurated by hon'ble CM Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Sri.Anil kant IPS(SPC, Kerala) at Police Headquarters today.#keralapolice #pinkpolice pic.twitter.com/JkiKw2tVPc — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) July 19, 2021

The mission has been categorised under "Pink Janamaithri Beat". Under this, police officials can collect data from the panchayat members, neighbours, and locals to report to the Station Head Officer (SHO) for further action. Specially trained women officers will be deployed Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operations and other private buses outside schools, colleges, and other public spaces. Pink control rooms have already been set up in 14 districts for better coordination.



NDTV quoted the Director-General of Police Anil Kant, "Women police officers will conduct regular patrolling. Police officers will do patrolling cars, two-wheelers and bicycles." If any case of domestic violence is brought to the notice of the police, there will be proper investigation and a review will be carried out everyday.

