MLA Provides Free Learning App For Students, Increases Parents-Teachers Interactivity

The Minister for Education and Labour in the Government of Kerala, V Sivankutty, inaugurated an educational project on Wednesday, March 16, at St Xavier's Higher Secondary School, Peyad. The project will provide a free learning application for the students in the Kattakada assembly constituency under the comprehensive education-friendly scheme 'Kattal Educare'.

The Project

The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) I B Satheesh initiated the project. The free learning app will consist of pre-recorded video classes, online assessment programs and value-added components such as lectures for personality development and spoken English.

The MLA said that the project will be a game-changer for all; students, teachers and parents.

He said, "There will be separate login for parents and teachers. Parents can observe the education imparted to their children, and it will strengthen the teacher-parent-student relationship. In addition, it will help enhance the personality development of students, and the schools will also be upgraded to the international level," quoted The New Indian Express.

The app will be available in both web and mobile versions so that the students can access it with any device, whether mobile, tab or computer. The app will push important notifications via SMS or email to users and will have features for all; students, teachers and parents. It will consist of integrated video class storage and an online class facility to provide and evaluate assignments for students. It will also help teachers and parents interact effectively over the day-to-day activities of the school.

Software Development By Startup IT Firm

The software is more alike the Smart PTA app as it will provide user's representatives with an observer login to monitor the progress online. The software has been developed by L2 Labs startup IT firm, incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission. The developer firm's chief executive officer (CEO) Lavanya V S said that the app will bring parents together as it is a comprehensive education-friendly project.

She said, "The primary objective is to create a hybrid academic continuity that incorporates parental care and teacher mentoring in the Covid context. The project will benefit more than 20,000 students and 100 schools in the region," quoted the publication.

Project Launch & Implementation

The project will be formally launched in June once the schools reopen after the summer vacation. Before its launch, the training programmes for teachers and parents will be conducted for the next two months, which kick-started on Wednesday, March 16. Sivankutty said at the event that the usage of information and technology would usher in significant changes in the education sector.

The project will be implemented in two phases; in the first phase, access to the app will be provided to the students of government and aided schools in the constituency. While in the next stage, the students of unaided schools will be benefitted from the project.

