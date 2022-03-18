All section
Indian Govt Set To Develop Made-In-India Smartphone OS For Worldwide Export

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Govt Set To Develop Made-In-India Smartphone OS For Worldwide Export

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

18 March 2022

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India's decision to create and supply its own OS comes at a significant time, with the country set to acquire a billion smartphone users in 2026, with smartphone penetration skyrocketing in rural areas.

Minister of State For Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has recently revealed to the Parliament that the government has allocated no funds for developing the Operating System (OS) yet.

Chandrasekar stated that the development of the OS would be part of "the government's efforts to create a vibrant design and innovation ecosystem in Electronics and Information technology".

India To Expand Its Global Tech Reach!

When questioned by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram if this OS will be restricted to the Indian users or not, Chandrasekhar revealed that there is no government policy that would restrict the export and utilisation of Indian software outside of India as of now, reported India Today.

This pitch to create an Indian version of Android or iOS was first proposed in January this year by Chandrasekar. The vision was to develop an alternative to Android and iOS -- two of the world's most prominent smartphone operating systems.

Earlier in the year, Chandrasekar had claimed that they were seeking capabilities within the startup and academic ecosystem to develop a made-in-India operating system.

"If there is some real capability then we will be very much interested in developing that area because that will create an alternative to iOS and Android which then an Indian brand can grow," Chandrasekar had then said.

India Turning Techfriendly

India's decision to create and supply its own OS comes at a significant time, with the country set to acquire a billion smartphone users in 2026, with smartphone penetration skyrocketing in rural areas.

The country is also seeking to turn itself into the second-biggest smartphone manufacturer on the global platform.

Also Read: India Spending Below 1% Of Defence Budget On Research: Parliament Panel Raises Concern

