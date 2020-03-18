Mineral Water, Cheese Toast, Fruits: Kerala Govt's Breakfast Menu For Those In Isolation Wards Due To Coronavirus

With the entire world on war footing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, these are testing times; especially for those who are quarantined at various isolation wards. In a bid to ensure the well-being of those isolated, the Kerala government has been providing free meals to the people in isolation wards at Kalamassery Medical College in Ernakulam.

On Tuesday, March 17, while the Indian patients were given dosa, boiled eggs, tea, two oranges, and a one-litre mineral water bottle, the foreign nationals were served soup, fruits (raw cucumber, orange, banana), a one-litre bottle of mineral water and two boiled eggs. Not to mention the newspaper the came with breakfast.

While the breakfast is served as early as 7:30 am, around three hours later, they are served with fruit juice. For Indians, the lunch served at noon comprises of two chapattis, rice, fish fry, thoran, curry, curd, and a one-litre bottle of mineral water. Foreigners get toasted bread, cheese (if needed) and fruits for lunch.

Indians get tea, biscuits/banana fry/vada at 3.30 pm, whereas fruit juice is served to foreigners at 4 pm.

For the dinner served at 7 pm, the Indians get Appam, veg stew, 2 Banana, a one-litre bottle of mineral water. The foreigners are served with toasted bread, scrambled eggs, fruits. Furthermore, children are also provided with milk.

"We are trying to ensure that isolation doesn't become imprisonment, but offers an experience equivalent to or better than what one relishes at home," Ernakulam District Collector, S Suhas said in a Facebook post.

According to The News Minute, the food is being arranged from the hostel mess of Kalamassery Medical College and is being arranged by the Department of Information and Public Relations in Kerala.

At present, there are 24 positive cases of the virus in the state, after three people tested positive on Monday. No new cases were reported on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, March 17, a whopping 8,011 people are on surveillance in the state - an increase of 5,271 from the previous day. Of these people, 17,743 are in-home quarantine and the remaining are admitted in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, of the total 2,467 samples tested, 1,807 have come back negative.